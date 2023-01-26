Doomsday Clock set at 90 seconds to midnight; in the 1960s, two nuclear bombs fell in North Carolina in a near-disaster

Photo by Pixabay

Recently, the Doomsday Clock has been set at 90 seconds to midnight, the closest it has ever been. It reflects the growing possibility of an all-out nuclear weapons that could lead to the annihilation of humanity. A large part of it stems from the ongoing war as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the coalitions that have formed since.

At the height of the Cold War, The United States and the Soviet Union played cat-and-mouse games with each other. Air Forces from both countries were ready to strike at their foe using nuclear bombs. The U.S. built nuclear silos across the country. “About 400 of those missiles remain active and ready to launch at a few seconds' notice in Montana, Wyoming, North Dakota, Colorado, and Nebraska.” One such place was Ed Butcher’s ranch in Montana . Buried under the pasture, beneath a 110-tonne steel door was a Minuteman III missile.

It was 60 feet long and weighed over 79,000 pounds. It was always at the ready and in 3.4 seconds, it would tear out of the heavy steel door. At a speed of 10,000 feet per second, and rising to an altitude of 70,000 feet, it could fly across the world and detonate within a few hundred feet of its target.

It's in North Carolina that a catastrophic disaster was narrowly averted by a combination of good luck and smart technology. As a way of getting ready to attack anywhere in the world with a nuclear weapon at a moment’s notice, the United States adopted a policy of keeping a nuclear-armed airplane in the air at all moments.

When a B-52 G Stratofortress Strategic Bomber crashed in rural Wayne County in 1961, three crew members died and two nuclear-armed bombs fell. “Seven of the eight arming, fusing and firing switches and devices in one bomb automatically activated. Only a crew-controlled switch prevented a nuclear detonation.” The other bomb did not have much damage.

