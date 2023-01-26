She worked 149 hours per week and paid below minimum wage; a jury ruling could see her awarded up to $725,000

Photo by Karolina Grabowska

In 2015, Aleto Ayo started working as a caregiver at Meadow Vista Assisted living. It was a live-in job with a $3000 starting salary. She would work 24-hour shifts without relief for days. For seven years she complained to the owners who promised to mitigate her ordeal but they never acted. She was afraid of escalating her objections concerning the punishing work schedule lest she got fired.

To make it work, she would ask her mother for help whenever she needed to run an errand. In 2021, after realizing that she wasn't being paid properly, she sued her employer. A Colorado jury found out that Meadow Vista had not been paying her minimum wage and never paid her for overtime. The jury also determined that in 2016, she worked 149 hours per week.

Now, her attorney says that her court award could cost her employer anywhere from $325,000 to $762,000. The Economic Policy Institute estimates that American employers fail to pay, underpays, or wrongfully deducts up to $50 billion from workers every year. “That's equal to 5.5 million stolen cars, nearly 12 million bank robberies or 76 million snatched purses.”

There are many such cases all over the country. It's very unfortunate because most of the victims of wage theft earn minimum wage, are likely to be women, or immigrants. Kroger, a retail giant headquartered in Cincinnati, OH is facing a class action lawsuit after thousands of workers complained that the company improperly deducted their taxes and health care premiums in addition to incomplete or missed paychecks.

The company is blaming the fiasco on a computer glitch affecting their new payroll program. Workers say that this has been going on for months and the company has downplayed the extent of the problem and failed to act in good time to correct it.

