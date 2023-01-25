She fasted at 2 years old, now aged 8 years, this diamond heiress has become a nun

Photo by RODNAE

She would have grown to manage a multi-million diamond empire . I admit that material possessions are never a guarantee that life will not throw some curveballs toward you. Devanshi “has never watched television, movies or gone to malls and restaurants," according to media reports in India.

She is one of about 4.5 million Jains following one of the world's oldest religions. Last Wednesday, in a meeting attended by senior Jain monks, she participated in “Diksha”, the vow of renunciation. In recent years, the number of Jains rejecting the modern world's materialism has been increasing. It’s however rare to have someone as young as the 8-year-old Devanshi.

Her parents have been described as very religious and the people who know the family say that Devanshi was destined to become a nun since she was a toddler. Now she is walking door-to-door, wearing wiry white saris asking for alms.

In a ceremony full of solemn rites, Devanshi was clothed in fine silks and a diamond-studded crown adorned her head. After the ceremony, she could be seen with her head shaved and holding a broom that she would use to brush away insects from her path so as to avoid accidentally stepping on them. Jains view all life as sacred and go to great lengths so as to not harm any living thing.

She will now follow a strict code of existence. She will have to walk everywhere, sleep on a white sheet on the floor, and cannot eat after sundown. While this might sound severe to most people reading this, Devanshi is taking on her new life with some experience. In the past she participated in a fast while 2 years old, and has been praying three times a day.

