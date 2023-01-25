An HOA can stop you from walking your dog before 7 AM; In Texas it can force you to sell your condo

Photo by IKRAM Shaari

What irks you most about HOAs? Are you walking your dog before 7AM? Are you mandated to hire a professional company, and spend at least $500 to put up Christmas lights? Or, forced to re sod your front lawn in the middle of a scorching summer heat with severe water restrictions? Well, I'll stop there. Before we even began thinking of buying our house, we had already agreed that it would not be on a property controlled by an HOA. We had read and heard many accounts of horrific experiences that had robbed many people of the joy of homeowning.

In Texas, you could be forced to sell your condo if 80% of the owners vote to do so. The state law requires 100% agreement but allows HOAs to vote on whether to adopt the 80% threshold.

In 2018, Deborah Michals and her husband bought a one-bedroom condo near the Austin football stadium. Their new home was in a 14-unit apartment. In a casual conversation by the mailbox,one of their newer neighbors, Trevor Titman, revealed that he wouldn’t be staying there for long as he was an investor and was planning to sell. Michals, who had considered lucky to be in such a location for a $200,000 purchase, did not hesitate to make her thoughts known to her neighbor. “Well, good luck — I’m not selling”, responded Michals. Titman asserted that she might be forced to sell.

In a state that glorifies the rights of private property, being forced to sell a condo seems like an aberration. However, the law is based on economic interests. It would be hard for lawmakers to approve a law where one owner is able to block the redevelopment of an entire complex. Proponents of the law argue that this provision allows owners of aging properties who are tight on repair funds to benefit from the better price of selling an entire complex.

