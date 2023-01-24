Can a government ban meat? A Dutch city has banned meat advertisements; Scottish university bans meat on its campus

Photo by Kat Smith

Would you live without eating beef? If that’s too much to fathom, would you happily eat lab-grown beef? While some people are vegetarians or vegans by choice, others do it because of their faith or health-based reasons to avoid meat consumption. Another group firmly believes that meat production, especially beef is bad for the environment. It’s this last reason that the Dutch government has started implementing a “plan, costing tens of billions of dollars , to "radically" reduce the number of livestock raised in the country by more than 35 million by 2030.”

This follows a 2019 court ruling by Netherlands’ highest court that upheld lower courts’ rulings that determined that the country was failing to comply with the European Union environmental regulations. The EU had demanded that the Dutch government cut greenhouse gas emissions by 25 percent by 2020. Given the short amount of time remaining to implement those requirements, the Dutch government had to cut almost twice as much amount of greenhouse gases as it had cut since 1990 in one year!

In a plan costing tens of billions of dollars, the Dutch government is paying its livestock farmers to relocate or exit the industry. Another option supported by the plan includes assisting farmers to carry out less extensive, and more intensive farming methods. The Dutch are quite serious about cutting down or eliminating meat consumption such that one city banned advertisements for meat. Meanwhile, in Scotland students at a public university voted to forbid the sale of meat on their campus.

Disclaimer: This article was written for educational and informational purposes only.

