The only woman on FBI's 10 most-wanted list, she sold "trashy coin" and scammed $4B from "crazy" investors

As a young student, her “classmates described her as smart, driven, and aloof.” When she met and married her collegemate, she insisted that she did not want to have children as they would interfere with her desire of becoming rich. She let people know that she wanted to be a millionaire by age 30 . Ruja Ignatova, a german citizen, was born in Bulgaria where her dad was an engineer, and her mother was a teacher. Now she’s the only woman on the FBI’s 10 most-wanted fugitive list with a $ 100,000 reward for information leading to her arrest. She’s said to be traveling with armed guards.

Appearances were everything to Ignatova. To match her ambitions, she wore fancy gowns, bright red lipstick, and dangling diamond earrings. She partnered with Karl Sebastian Greenwood and launched OneCoin, a cryptocurrency. In 2014, they pitched Onecoin to eager investors around the world claiming that it would bring Bitcoin to an end. Ignatova’s glamor and fluency in multiple languages (English, Russian, German, and Bulgarian), helped rope in $ 4 billion between 2014 and 2016.

According to investigators, OneCoin was a Ponzi scheme with multilevel marketing. Investors would earn commissions for recruiting new customers. While most cryptocurrencies use mining farms comprised of powerful computers , OneCoin simply used a piece of software. In a now-revealed email to Greenwood, Iganatova bragged that “We are not mining actually but telling people sh*t.” They promised investors fivefold to tenfold returns on their investments.

It all started coming down in 2016 when investors were having a hard time selling their OneCoins in order to recoup their investments. Ignatova learned of the FBI investigation after bugging her American boyfriend’s house who was apparently cooperating with investigators. In October 2017, she was charged with five counts that carry a combined maximum sentence of 85 years in prison. Less than two weeks later, Ignatova boarded a plane from Bulgaria to Greece and disappeared and hasn't been seen since.

