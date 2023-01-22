Identical twins were suspected of rape; how a lucky break and a plea deal trumped a cutting-edge DNA test

Photo by Martin Lopez

Identical twins can be hard to tell apart. They occur in 1 out of 250 births. Still, at close range, they can be told apart. The challenge has been when trying to determine a suspect using a DNA test. Until recently, twins had DNA that was impossible to tell apart using the existing technology. Sometimes, a tattoo or some other external mark has been used to identify the culprit.

That was the case when a woman from Grand Rapids, Michigan was attacked from behind and raped. No fingerprints were found and it looked like a perfect crime. A break came five years later when a man serving time for a sexual offense submitted his DNA for his parole hearing. It matched the sample collected from the woman. It looked like the prosecutors finally had their suspect. It wasn’t that simple. They soon found out that the man had an identical twin brother.

This left them stumped since the victim had not seen her attacker let alone try to tell one from the other. The crime had taken place in 1999, and by 2019, there had been no additional evidence. As such, the prosecutors could not press charges and the case remained open.

In 2012, after six women were raped in Marseille, Southern France, DNA evidence led investigators to two suspects who happened to be identical twins. The victims recognized the twins but could not differentiate them. The prosecutors could not decide who to charge for the crime. By 2014, the twins were still in custody.

Eurofins, a French group of laboratories came up with a test that claimed the ability to tell apart DNA from twin siblings. The explanation is complicated. “When a fertilized egg starts dividing, there’s a small chance each new cell will gain a new mutation. When the cells separate into twin embryos, one gets some of the mutant cells and the other gets the rest. Unique mutations will end up in cells throughout each twin’s body.” The Eurofins test was designed to pick up these unique mutations thus the ability to identify which twin it belonged to.

In a case out of Boston, a prosecutor was elated by the news of the new test. Mutations in a DNA sample from a 2004 rape case matched their long-time suspect, Dwayne. But since he had an identical twin brother, Dwight, the prosecutor turned to the $130,000 Eurofins test. The test was able to identify Dwayne as the suspect. When the prosecutor took this evidence to court ruled that the test was based on a solid scientific process.

The defense attorneys argued that the test was new and there weren’t many studies done regarding it. The case was thrown out with the judge noting that the test was new and had not replicated its results elsewhere. A break came in 2010 when investigators were able to track down a second rapist who was present at both scenes. He had grown up with the twins and could be able to tell them apart. Through a plea deal, he agreed to identify Dwayne as his accomplice. In 2018, the jury sided with the prosecution, and Dwayne was sentenced to 16 years in jail.

Disclaimer: This article was written for educational and informational purposes only.

