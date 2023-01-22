30 years ago, I escaped my family matriarch's clutch; the story of fibs, the cardboard shuffle, and five carrots

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

I still smile when I remember how lucky I was more than 30 years ago. Lucky because, for once in my eventful childhood, our family’s bonafide Sherlock Holmes did not crack a “heinous” crime on our farm's carrot bed. I grew up in the countryside and I could make your ears hot narrating the many escapades I had with my siblings and friends.

But let me get back to the carrot bed. Several weeks after they had germinated and as soon as their roots started thickening, curiosity got the best of me. Would they taste the same just the hundreds I had eaten by that age? Definitely sweeter, my imagination reassured me. There was just one problem. How do I pull off such a daring raid without raising the suspicion of the family matriarch? A former ploy that I had used to pilfer organic lentil-and-ground beef samosas from the refrigerator in the barn would not cut it this time.

The ploy had me use two pieces of a cardboard box. I would bend and place one piece and then step on it while holding the other one in my hand. If you are lost, hold on, I’ll explain. Our barn’s floor was earthen; as such, our feet or shoes would leave their prints that could have been easily identified by the laziest private eye. I would then place the other piece and step forward until I got to the refrigerator. The cardboard shuffle-walk would start right outside the barn’s door which had gravel and so devoid of the footprint complication.

I had concocted that ploy after being “captured” several times by my mother and siblings and had earned notoriety as the family’s magician nicknamed “lightfoot”. The carrot bed presented a new conundrum. The was no gravel anywhere near it as it was in the middle of the well-tilled ground. The cardboard shuffle would still leave recognizable indentations and several fingers would be pointed at me.

I was walking on the garden's edge by the pond feeling a little bored on a hot and windless day. By a stroke of genius, I hit on a solution! I went back to the house and picked a pair of my dad’s garden shoes. When no one was close by, I put them on and confidently walked to the carrot bed. It was not as easy as it sounds. I was in sixth grade and so my dad's shoes were several sizes larger than my feet. The fix was to lift my feet deliberately, not to leave drag marks. I also had to consider that my dad had longer strides than me.

I got away with my loot, about five immature carrots. The intervening period was the most painful as I was sure that sooner or later, the family matriarch would catch up with me. There was no chance that a good downpour would remove the shoe prints. I shouldn't have worried. For once, the stars had aligned and bestowed upon me, a cloak of invisibility!

I'm not sure how many days had passed when by pure coincidence, I overheard my parents having a conversation. My mom asked my dad if he had recently watered the carrot bed to which he answered in the affirmative. My decision to use my dad's shoes had worked! She then inquired if he had uprooted some of the carrots. He was sure he didn't but said that he had pulled out a few weeds and it could have been somehow possible that some carrots were uprooted.

Phew! I had survived to live another day. Amid a lot of laughter, I disclosed this incident to my parents when I was a sophomore in college. I wasn't counting the days after which I would confess, but it's the fact that I had completely forgotten about it.

