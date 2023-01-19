A woman marries herself making a stranger tear up in a wedding with deep lessons

Photo by Kyle Roxas

After 25 years of marriage, and an emotionally-charged divorce, a woman has married herself . Maria Leonard, a civil litigation attorney, decided to marry herself after a period of practicing self-care, seeking spiritual cure, and attending therapy following her divorce.

On the very day that her ex-husband “married a tall blond fitness instructor with a fabulous figure”, Maria, accompanied by long-time friends made new vows to herself in a mountain resort. Her adult children traveled from across the country to attend their father's wedding to his new wife. Maria did not share her wedding plans with her children. She doesn't explain why but probably it was a good thing to let her adult children attend their dad's wedding.

She was walked down the aisle by a man she met that day. She vowed to love herself, be responsible for her own happiness, and make the most of the time she had left without having to need someone else in order to feel whole. A young woman at the resort hugged her with tears in her eyes when she heard what Maria was doing.

Maria's parents had divorced leaving a gnawing pain in her heart. To make up for the childhood she didn't have, Maria set out to shower her own kids with all manners of material excesses. It turned out that they did not even enjoy the attention. She acknowledges that her husband's description of her “Hallmark card” aspirations for her family carried some truth. At this point she's not ashamed to accept that there's no perfect family and anything contrary to that is an illusion.

Disclaimer: This article was written for educational and informational purposes only.

Thanks for reading my article. Please don’t forget to like it, and share it with friends and family.