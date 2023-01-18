Wife bans husband from baby shower and birth for being happier that it was a boy

Photo by Luis Quintero

Parents expecting to have a child have many things on their minds, from pregnancy complications for the mother, to whether the child will be healthy. There are also those who wonder if they will be well-off financially to provide for their newborn adequately. In between these worries are moments of pure joy as they think about the new life they are about to bring to this world. The baby kicking at random or not-so-random moments, and the visually-tantalizing ultrasounds often bring good news.

Add the cultural aspect of letting friends and family know the gender of the upcoming baby. Enter the ever-evolving gender-reveal parties! The simple ones include colored balloons, blue for boys and pink for girls. Sometimes without much consideration, these balloons will be released into the skies where they will eventually pop and become one more environmental eyesore.

Some parents will choose not to know the gender until the child is born. Sometimes, one of the parents will ask not to be told about it while their spouse or partner can’t wait! There are those who go to the extreme. In 2021, a couple in California was criminally charged for igniting a wildfire during a gender-reveal party. It’s not hard to guess that some fireworks were involved. “The blaze torched close to 23,000 acres (9,300 hectares), destroyed five homes and 15 other buildings, and claimed the life of a firefighter..”

In a different and emotionally-charged story, a woman is asking an online audience whether she’s being inconsiderate for telling her husband not to attend the baby shower and birth of their son. The issue rose after the couple initially found that they were going to have a gir l. The couple already had another girl. The woman reports that her husband was happy both times he was told they would be having a girl. For the second birth, it turns out that the ultrasound had been misread. On a different doctor’s visit, the woman found out that they would be having a boy. She broke the news to her husband.

That’s where the trouble began. The woman claims that her husband went crazy celebrating the news. She felt that he had not been that happy for the birth of their daughter or even for the second child whose ultrasound had initially reported to be another daughter.

“He was actually jumping around and yelling, he immediately called all his friends and family, and he kept hugging and swinging our daughter around telling her she's getting a brother.”

When she confronted him, he said he wanted a son. Her husband was pretty upset about her request and she wondered if she was wrong. What do you think?

