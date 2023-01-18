Scientists report that food grown using fertilizer made from human waste is safe to eat

As much as I want to rationalize, there's still some grossness about this piece of news. Scientists in Europe have determined that fertilizer made from human waste is safe for growing food for human consumption. As a reassurance to what might otherwise be unpalatable news, the scientists reported that only an extremely small amount of medicines and drugs would find their way into the crops. As an example, you would have to consume half a million cabbage heads “to accumulate a dose equivalent to one carbamazepine pill.” Carbamazepine is an anticonvulsant drug.

For the longest time in history, farmers have relied on other methods to fertilize their land. These include leaving a piece of land to lie unused for some time, slash-and- burn whose ashes contain nutrients, or by use of organic matter such as animal manure. The rise of plantation farming meant that the traditional sources of fertilizer were inadequate. The solution was to manufacture artificial fertilizers that could be produced in large quantities and packed more nutrients per unit.

Nitrogen is the most important fertilizer. The cheapest way to make it is by obtaining nitrogen from natural gas or petroleum. When oil prices increase, so do the price of nitrogen-based fertilizers making them too expensive for farmers. Fertilizers based on Phosphorus and potash are made when rocks rich in these minerals are mined and crushed. Phosphate rock reserves are found in numerous quantities in China, Morocco, and the United States . 

Potash rocks are concentrated in Russia, Ukraine, and Canada. The ongoing Russian invasion in Ukraine has made it extremely difficult to obtain fertilizers with devastating effects especially in developing countries which rely heavily on agriculture. Maybe now you will be more welcoming to the idea of fertilizer made from human waste!

