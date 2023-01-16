After more than 10 years without talking or moving, man overcomes great odds in a display of hope and resilience

Pete Lakeman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NE606_0kFy18Hh00
Photo byAndrea Piacquadio

A mystery called life. From a healthy 12-year middle schooler to spending 10 years unable to speak or move. When Martin Pistorius came home with a sore throat, he was taken to see a doctor who treated him for the flu. Unfortunately, his condition didn't get better. He later got diagnosed with cryptococcal meningitis and tuberculosis of the brain for which he got treated.

His body started weakening and soon he lost his ability to speak and control his movements. Doctors did not have a definitive reason as to why his body was shutting down. They took him to a care center. He slipped into a vegetative state which he now describes as feeling like an “empty shell”.

No one realized that Pistorius had regained consciousness. Even though he couldn't speak or control his movements, he was aware of everything that was happening around him. This experience led to the moniker, and title of his book, "Ghost Boy". Two instances stand out that capture his predicament. He confesses that he hated the care center’s reruns of Barney and friends. One day while sitting in his wheelchair, his mother who was visiting him said "I hope you die." This left him downcast and troubled. He now says that he understands why she would say something like that.

When Pistorius was 25, a caregiver at the center suggested to his parents to try taking him to the “Centre For Augmentative And Alternative Communication at the University Of Pretoria.” After being evaluated, he was given a computer with communication technology like the one that Stephen Hawking used.

Things could only get better. In 2003, he met his future wife, Joanna, and they got married in 2009. They wanted to have a baby but doctors warned them that it wasn't possible. Feeling dejected, they sold the baby things they had put together over time. One day in 2018, Joanna thought she had food poisoning but for some reason, they decided to do a pregnancy test. Later that year, they welcomed a baby boy. Pistorius currently works as a freelance web developer, and writer.

Disclaimer: This article was written for educational and informational purposes only.

Thanks for reading my article. Please don’t forget to like it, and share it with friends and family.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# hope# Martin pistorius# ghost boy# family relationships# baby

Comments / 8

Published by

I'm credentialed social studies and biological sciences teacher with over twenty years of classroom experience. I'm an avid gardener and tech DIYer and I love nature walks.

California State
4K followers

More from Pete Lakeman

A woman marries herself making a stranger tear up in a wedding with deep lessons

After 25 years of marriage, and an emotionally-charged divorce, a woman has married herself. Maria Leonard, a civil litigation attorney, decided to marry herself after a period of practicing self-care, seeking spiritual cure, and attending therapy following her divorce.

Read full story

Wife bans husband from baby shower and birth for being happier that it was a boy

Parents expecting to have a child have many things on their minds, from pregnancy complications for the mother, to whether the child will be healthy. There are also those who wonder if they will be well-off financially to provide for their newborn adequately. In between these worries are moments of pure joy as they think about the new life they are about to bring to this world. The baby kicking at random or not-so-random moments, and the visually-tantalizing ultrasounds often bring good news.

Read full story
29 comments

Scientists report that food grown using fertilizer made from human waste is safe to eat

As much as I want to rationalize, there's still some grossness about this piece of news. Scientists in Europe have determined that fertilizer made from human waste is safe for growing food for human consumption. As a reassurance to what might otherwise be unpalatable news, the scientists reported that only an extremely small amount of medicines and drugs would find their way into the crops. As an example, you would have to consume half a million cabbage heads “to accumulate a dose equivalent to one carbamazepine pill.” Carbamazepine is an anticonvulsant drug.

Read full story
9 comments

Former GOP Candidate Arrested After Allegedly Planning Shootings at The Homes of Democratic Legislators

Difference of opinion has existed since the beginning of the family unit. Political rhetoric in the United States has consistently veered towards a darker place, especially in the last decade.

Read full story
5 comments

Nepal's third-deadliest air accident claims the life of a pilot whose husband died 16 years ago with the same airline

In a turn of events that seems directed by a wretched author, the recent airplane accident in Nepal claimed the life of the copilot whose husband died 16 years ago. Anju Khatiwada joined Nepal's Yeti Airlines in 2010, four years after her husband died in a domestic airliner flight. Khatiwada had more than 6400 hours of flight time. She flew the popular Kathmandu-Pokhara tourist route. The spokesperson for Yeti Airlines, which she worked for revealed that she “ got her pilot training with the money she got from the insurance after her husband's death.” Her husband had flown for the same airline.

Read full story
15 comments

"Irish Giant" 7ft 7' Tall Had His Remains Unwilling Displayed For 240 Years in a Museum Until Now

After 240 years, an 18th-century “Irish Giant” is finally getting his wishes fulfilled. In a case of worst-fears-come true, Charles Byrne’s remains were stolen and his skeleton was displayed in a museum. Byrne had a benign tumor on his pituitary gland that went undiagnosed. As a result, the pituitary gland produced excess growth hormone causing his bones to grow much bigger than normal. He grew to be 7 feet, 7 inches tall.

Read full story

When surgeons operate on the wrong side

I have heard of people who drive in the opposite direction of where they intend to go, especially at night. For what seems to be an automatic task, telling right from the left could have devastating consequences. One in six people struggle with differentiating the two. It’s a complex issue that involves language, spatial awareness, and mental rotation. It becomes challenging if an individual is facing the subject they are attempting to make the differentiation.

Read full story
5 comments
Whitesburg, KY

Student donates points to a failing classmate in a demonstration of selflessness

In a display of selflessness, a student offered to donate his test bonus points to the lowest-scoring classmate. Winston Lee, a history teacher at Letcher County Central High School in Whitesburg, Kentucky posted the feel-good story on his Facebook page. The post gathered 76K likes and 55 K shares as readers reacted to the unusual gesture.

Read full story
2 comments
Mountain View, CA

Woman fights hefty bill for a 100-yard ambulance ride

It almost became the most expensive ride of her life yet. A San Jose woman received a $2255 bill for a 100-yard ambulance ride. In November 2022, Amber Chan drove herself to the emergency room of El Camino Health in Mountain View, California. She was admitted but then transferred to the inpatient clinic next door.

Read full story
205 comments
California State

Victims of forced sterilizations to receive reparations from California

Reparations are a trending topic in California. Reparations involve making amends for wrongdoings inflicted upon individuals or even entire countries. Payment can be monetary or in the form of goods and services.

Read full story

Becoming a monk improves a family's fortunes according to a recent study

monks walking in a single file on a tree-lined roadPhoto byHannah VuonUnsplash. Celibacy is a form of discipline and self-control that involves giving up marriage and sexual relations. It has been practiced for millennia by many cultures across the world. People become celibates for many reasons, the majority being faith-based. Other reasons include the need for increased focus and healing from trauma or grief.

Read full story

Why do kids lie? Researchers offer insights on why you should not label them as "liers"

People generally frown upon others when they lie. Lying starts pretty early on in life. But why do people lie? From the innocent-sounding “I did not eat that cookie”, to some nefarious relationship stuff like “I’m gonna miss dinner. We’re short-staffed and I need to get some reports done.” While some people might have become habitual liars, lying is not as easy as it might sound.

Read full story
1 comments

Homework help not beneficial for elementary students according to recent research

"Parental help with homework has no significant impact on children's academic achievement in elementary school, according to Penn State College of Education researchers." While it might sound unbelievable or outrageous, this conclusion actually makes much sense once we explore further studies on the subject.

Read full story

Southwest cancels all flights out of Southern California until New Year's Eve

Probably not the news anyone wants to hear. Not any time but especially, not during the holidays. Southwest Airlines, headquartered in Dallas, Texas has canceled all its flights out of Southern California up to December 31st, 2022. This follows increasingly delayed or canceled flights for the last week. It wasn’t clear if arriving flights were impacted.

Read full story

A new study reveals how technology is changing the odds of being born on Christmas Day

For a global event, you'd think it's random. As such, a child should have an equal chance of being born on any particular day. “The UN estimates that around 385,000 babies are born each day around the world (140 million a year).”

Read full story
1 comments
Setauket- East Setauket, NY

Long way home; 10 years later, a cat is home

Mimi, a cat, and Zeppelin, a dog, are homeward bound after similar odysseys. Richard and Maria Price adopted Mimi, a previously feral cat, when she was two years old. They brought the beautiful black and white cat to their home in East Setauket, N.Y. After some time, while going out, they left her with a friend in a nearby Miller place.

Read full story
4 comments

Tipping wars; are we at a breaking point?

Not for lack of effort, but I’m yet to understand the tipping culture fully. Showing gratitude is universal. Demanding it after being paid to do your work, is not. I’m not anti-tipping but I’d like someone to fairly explain why a paying customer needs to pick up an employer’s slack. It was a different experience when I recently visited the Bahamas. A tip of 15% was included in the bill with an option for an extra tip.

Read full story

Hippopotamus half-swallows a 2 year old; a lone neighbor intervenes

Early this December, a two-year-old Ugandan boy had a close brush with death. According to this article, there was nothing unusual in the Lake Edward animal sanctuary. That’s until a presumably angry hippo saw the boy playing near his house. The massive herbivore got out of the lake, charged, and half-swallowed the boy!

Read full story
3 comments
Nashville, TN

Fallout after Tennessee-bound dog lands in Saudi Arabia

A pet owner got the shock of their life when their dog got rerouted by the airline. According to this article, the couple was moving from Britain to Nashville, Tennessee. The wife flew out one day earlier to prepare a space for their rescue Labrador mix. Her husband’s direct flight left the next day.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy