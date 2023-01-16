After more than 10 years without talking or moving, man overcomes great odds in a display of hope and resilience

Photo by Andrea Piacquadio

A mystery called life. From a healthy 12-year middle schooler to spending 10 years unable to speak or move. When Martin Pistorius came home with a sore throat, he was taken to see a doctor who treated him for the flu. Unfortunately, his condition didn't get better. He later got diagnosed with cryptococcal meningitis and tuberculosis of the brain for which he got treated.

His body started weakening and soon he lost his ability to speak and control his movements. Doctors did not have a definitive reason as to why his body was shutting down. They took him to a care center. He slipped into a vegetative state which he now describes as feeling like an “empty shell”.

No one realized that Pistorius had regained consciousness. Even though he couldn't speak or control his movements, he was aware of everything that was happening around him. This experience led to the moniker, and title of his book, "Ghost Boy". Two instances stand out that capture his predicament. He confesses that he hated the care center’s reruns of Barney and friends. One day while sitting in his wheelchair, his mother who was visiting him said "I hope you die." This left him downcast and troubled. He now says that he understands why she would say something like that.

When Pistorius was 25, a caregiver at the center suggested to his parents to try taking him to the “Centre For Augmentative And Alternative Communication at the University Of Pretoria.” After being evaluated, he was given a computer with communication technology like the one that Stephen Hawking used.

Things could only get better. In 2003, he met his future wife, Joanna, and they got married in 2009. They wanted to have a baby but doctors warned them that it wasn't possible. Feeling dejected, they sold the baby things they had put together over time. One day in 2018, Joanna thought she had food poisoning but for some reason, they decided to do a pregnancy test. Later that year, they welcomed a baby boy. Pistorius currently works as a freelance web developer, and writer.

Disclaimer: This article was written for educational and informational purposes only.

