"Irish Giant" 7ft 7' Tall Had His Remains Unwilling Displayed For 240 Years in a Museum Until Now

After 240 years, an 18th-century “Irish Giant” is finally getting his wishes fulfilled. In a case of worst-fears-come true, Charles Byrne’s remains were stolen and his skeleton was displayed in a museum. Byrne had a benign tumor on his pituitary gland that went undiagnosed. As a result, the pituitary gland produced excess growth hormone causing his bones to grow much bigger than normal. He grew to be 7 feet, 7 inches tall.

In his later years of life, Byrne made a living displaying himself as a giant in exhibitions. Well-document accounts indicate that he wished to be buried at sea in order to prevent anatomists from seizing his body and displaying it in a museum. He left instructions for his friends to place him in a lead coffin and buried him in the English Channel. Unfortunately, a grave-robbing anatomist, John hunter bribed his friends into handing over his body. Three years later, he displayed his skeleton in a museum.

Grave robbing is not a new thing and has existed for millennia. The reasons for this despicable act are as varied as the grave robbers themselves. Corpses have been dug up for spite, rituals, or for medical reasons especially learning about human anatomy. It’s reported that the famed renaissance great, Leonardo da Vinci, “paid grave robbers to bring him bodies for his anatomic and pathologic studies. Body snatching was illegal, but the law was not enforced.”

In 2011, an ethicist and a lawyer published a paper that argued for the removal of Byrne’s skeleton. In a decision delayed for more than two centuries, the museum’s trustees gave a nod to removing the skeleton from its display.

