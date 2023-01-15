When surgeons operate on the wrong side

Photo by Павел Сорокин

I have heard of people who drive in the opposite direction of where they intend to go, especially at night. For what seems to be an automatic task, telling right from the left could have devastating consequences. One in six people struggle with differentiating the two. It’s a complex issue that involves language, spatial awareness, and mental rotation. It becomes challenging if an individual is facing the subject they are attempting to make the differentiation.

But nowhere is more dangerous than in the operating room. Doctors have been known to remove the healthy part of the organ they are trying to save. It can become quite confusing when a doctor turns over a patient in order to operate while they are facing down. In this case, the left leg becomes the right. In two different cases that leave one heartbroken, doctors removed a healthy kidney. Once they realized their mistake, they proceeded to remove the cancerous one they were supposed to remove all along. The patient had to rely on dialysis for the rest of his life.

In another surgery, a patient with pain in his right testicle woke up to the horror of the realization that the surgeon had removed his left testicle. Since such mistakes are well known, protocols have been developed to minimize them. Current guidelines recommend writing “yes” on the side that needs an operation. Unfortunately, if a surgeon approaches the patient from the wrong side, they might miss it altogether.

Some family members have taken it upon themselves to write “no” on the side that doesn’t need an operation. Some studies estimate that in the United States, wrong-site surgeries happen once for every 100,000 operations. That are hundreds of botched operations every year. Unfortunately, less than 10 percent of these cases are ever reported making preventative efforts even harder.

Disclaimer: This article was written for educational and informational purposes only.

