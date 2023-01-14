Student donates points to a failing classmate in a demonstration of selflessness

Photo by National Cancer Institute on Unsplash

In a display of selflessness , a student offered to donate his test bonus points to the lowest-scoring classmate. Winston Lee, a history teacher at Letcher County Central High School in Whitesburg, Kentucky posted the feel-good story on his Facebook page. The post gathered 76K likes and 55 K shares as readers reacted to the unusual gesture.

The student who was described as “a straight A+ guy” had written a note at the bottom of his test paper. The note directed to Mr. Winston read,” If you could, can you give my bonus points to whoever scores the lowest?". The teacher ended up awarding the five bonus points to a student who had participated in the exam review game the previous day. It's reported that these points helped lift a classmate's failing grade to a passing one.

Not everyone is applauding the act. One commenter pointed out that the teacher should not have used the points on a student who was bound to fail the test. I guess the opinion is based on the fact that using bonus points to help a classmate pass does not help them demonstrate mastery of the required content.

For me, this raises an interesting question. The generous student received a grade of 94%. The five bonus points would have raised his grade to 99%. Technically speaking, the points given away would not have improved his letter grade as used for grade point average (GPA) calculation. Was the student guided by this logic or was it out of pure intent to help a struggling classmate? Regardless, it’s not everyone in his position would have made the same decision. Kudos to him.

Disclaimer: This article was written for educational and informational purposes only.

Thanks for reading my article. Please don’t forget to like it, and share it with friends and family.