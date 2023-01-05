Victims of forced sterilizations to receive reparations from California

Photo by Pixabay

Reparations are a trending topic in California. Reparations involve making amends for wrongdoings inflicted upon individuals or even entire countries. Payment can be monetary or in the form of goods and services.

Starting in 1909 , California forcefully sterilized 20,000 people. This was driven in part by the eugenics movement. People with mental illness or physical disabilities were prevented from having children as they were considered to be a burden to society.

It's horrifying to know that the eugenics law was not repealed until 1979! California was not the only state with forced sterilizations but due to its population, it affected the most people. It has been concluded that this policy inspired large-scale, and more severe practices by Nazi Germany.

Times have changed and the state is now looking for the victims of this policy in order to compensate them. Possible surviving victims are currently in their 80s or 90s. This makes it harder to locate them. A "1,000 skilled nursing homes and 500 libraries across the state" have been contacted in these efforts.

The state has awarded a $ 280,000 contract to run a social media campaign in a bid to reach more survivors. Only the individual victims are eligible for compensation. However, if a victim dies after being approved, their heirs will get paid.

At the same time, 144 women are slated to be compensated for sterilizations that took place between 2005 and 2013.The issue here is that the prison authorities did not make enough efforts to counsel or inform the victims of other treatment options. This practice has since been banned by the courts.

What do you think? Should compensation be extended to family members if their loved one has already passed on?

Disclaimer: This article was written for educational and informational purposes only.

