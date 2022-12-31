Becoming a monk improves a family's fortunes according to a recent study

monks walking in a single file on a tree-lined road Photo by Hannah Vu on Unsplash

Celibacy is a form of discipline and self-control that involves giving up marriage and sexual relations. It has been practiced for millennia by many cultures across the world. People become celibates for many reasons, the majority being faith-based. Other reasons include the need for increased focus and healing from trauma or grief.

Until recently, it was commonplace for Tibetan families to send their young sons to the monastery to become lifelong celibate monks. The main economic activity is raising herds of goats and yaks. A study of over 500 families in 21 villages in the Eastern part of the Tibetan plateau made some exciting findings. They “found that men with a brother who was a monk were wealthier, owning more yaks.”

Similar benefits were not enjoyed by sisters with brothers who were monks. It’s most likely that women inherit little if any of their parent’s wealth. So, why would not having children of your own evolve? It certainly does not advance your genetic lineage. The study concluded that having a celibate man benefitted all men in the village by reducing competition for women. Similarly, it increased the wealth of their male siblings, especially the firstborns who inherited most of the family’s wealth.

Such firstborns were found to marry earlier and bear more children than counterparts who did not have a celibate sibling. As such, celibacy is not only a religious act but also affords economic and reproductive benefits.

What do you think? Would you agree to volunteer or be volunteered for celibacy to help out your sibling?

Disclaimer: This article was written for educational and informational purposes only.

