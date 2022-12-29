Why do kids lie? Researchers offer insights on why you should not label them as "liers"

Photo by RODNAE Productions

People generally frown upon others when they lie. Lying starts pretty early on in life. But why do people lie? From the innocent-sounding “I did not eat that cookie”, to some nefarious relationship stuff like “I’m gonna miss dinner. We’re short-staffed and I need to get some reports done.” While some people might have become habitual liars, lying is not as easy as it might sound.

This article puts a perspective on lying and why we should not be overly worried when it happens with young kids. “Scientists emphasize that lying is a necessary part of normal development. By preschool, most kids learn to lie as the parts of their brain that govern executive function, empathy and the ability to regard others as separate from themselves come online.”

A good lie requires some level of cognitive reckoning. For one, you need to understand the prevailing circumstances, and then create an alternate reality. It becomes increasingly difficult if one chooses to build on the initial lie. Kids will lie for a variety of reasons ranging from the desire to avoid punishment to sparing someone's feelings.

The adolescent age is particularly prone to the temptation to lie. The teenage brain grows rapidly but the prefrontal cortex that controls impulse inhibition lags behind. Kids at this age also want to be more independent and will bend the truth to get their way.

It should be concerning to parents and guardians if lying becomes frequent, exposes children to danger, or creates pervasive distrust that makes it harder to engage with each other. Experts caution against cornering the kids to admit to lying or even labeling them as liars as it creates stigma and causes more harm than it helps. It’s better to get to the core of the problem and find out what is causing them to lie and then emphasize the natural consequences of dishonesty.

Disclaimer: This article was written for educational and informational purposes only.

Look out for part 2 where I’ll share some of the fibs my siblings and I recall with much delight!