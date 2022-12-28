Homework help not beneficial for elementary students according to recent research

Photo by Andrea Piacquadio

"Parental help with homework has no significant impact on children's academic achievement in elementary school, according to Penn State College of Education researchers." While it might sound unbelievable or outrageous, this conclusion actually makes much sense once we explore further studies on the subject.

Findings in "an article by University of Delaware Professor Laura Desimone, have demonstrated a negative impact of parental help with homework on children's achievement.” The researchers give a number of reasons to explain this seemingly negative relationship.

Parents may not always be knowledgeable about the subject matter or methodology. Those who can understand the content might just provide the correct answer to their child. In other instances, parents might put too much pressure on their kids resulting in conflict.

Consequently, homework's function as a practice tool is lost. Additionally, parents do not give their children room to experience meaningful struggle which would help in developing resilience. Furthermore, some parents may apply undue pressure on their children causing conflict within the family.

This does not mean parental involvement in their child's learning is unimportant. In an earlier post, I narrated how my mom, a third-grade dropout, inspired us to academic excellence by setting high but realistic expectations. This is confirmed by the research findings in this article. The authors assert that "parents can help shape their children's academic achievement by "setting the stage" for success.

Other studies, she said, have shown that parental practices such as conveying high expectations and discussing school-related matters with their children can be beneficial for children's learning." In fact, I shared the last bit with parents during this year's back-to-school night.

This is for all parents and guardians:

Introduce the love of reading early on. Studies have concluded that even just having books around encourages your child’s curiosity. Model the values that make a well-rounded person including but not limited to integrity, diligence, and humility.

Ask your child to make use of homework help time at school to seek help when needed. Find out if your local library offers similar services and take advantage of them.

Last, but very important in my shortlist, even if you are unable to help with assignments, participate by showing genuine care and concern. Ask your child what homework was assigned and let them show it to you as well as briefly explain it to you.

You have to start this early on in their schooling life otherwise you will be fighting a losing battle. It takes a village to educate a child. An entire city might not be enough to redeem their potential if they lose their way early on.

How do you do your "homework"?

Disclaimer: This article was written for educational and informational purposes only.

