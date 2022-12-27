Southwest cancels all flights out of Southern California until New Year's Eve

Photo by Pixabay

Probably not the news anyone wants to hear. Not any time but especially, not during the holidays. Southwest Airlines, headquartered in Dallas, Texas has canceled all its flights out of Southern California up to December 31st, 2022. This follows increasingly delayed or canceled flights for the last week. It wasn’t clear if arriving flights were impacted.

According to this article , “The airline’s website lists all departures out of LAX, Hollywood Burbank Airport, Ontario International Airport and the John Wayne Airport as “unavailable” until New Year’s Eve.” A leaked internal memo blames some of the difficulties on employees calling out sick. This is not the only thing going wrong at this budget airline.

According to this article , bad luck and bad planning have partnered to wreak havoc on a busy holiday season. Southwest Airlines Pilots Association points a finger at the aged scheduling and communications system still in use. The system from the 1990s lacks enough processing power to deal with the explosive growth the airline has experienced since then.

To add to its woes, Southwest has shorter flights with tighter turnaround times. Given that most of their flights were fully booked, it makes it hard to accommodate unexpected delays. Mother nature has added to this melee by hitting Denver and Chicago hard.

This is where two of Southwest’s biggest hubs are. Customers are beyond frustrated since they can’t even reach customer service. Tirso Rayo, with a flight out of LAX to Boise, Idaho summed it saying “They don’t care,.. It’s poor business, never again will I ever fly with these guys.”

