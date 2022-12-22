Long way home; 10 years later, a cat is home

Photo by Pixabay

Mimi, a cat, and Zeppelin, a dog, are homeward bound after similar odysseys. Richard and Maria Price adopted Mimi, a previously feral cat, when she was two years old. They brought the beautiful black and white cat to their home in East Setauket, N.Y. After some time, while going out, they left her with a friend in a nearby Miller place.

That's where Mimi disappeared for what seemed to be an eternity. Mimi got lost in 2012 and the couple lost all hope of finding her for more than a year. The couple moved to Spain last year. After what they thought was a spam caller, early this December, they got news that someone had brought Mimi to an animal shelter. Mimi had spent a decade as an outdoor cat getting cared for by a few well wishers.

In a similar feel-good story , Zeppelin, a three-year-old German shepherd mix out of West Sacramento found his way back home after one year of being lost. The owner, O’Neill attested to Zeppelin's friendliness saying "This dog has never met a stranger in his life,"

In both instances, the animals were reunited with their owners courtesy of kind strangers and for the fact that they had been microchipped. The American Humane Association estimates that about 19 million cats and dogs and cats are lost every year. For those without tags, only a small percentage are lucky to be reunited with their owners.

What do you think? If you own a pet, are they microchipped? Have you heard of epic stories of pets finding their way home?

Disclaimer: This article was written for educational and informational purposes only.

