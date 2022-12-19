Hippopotamus half-swallows a 2 year old; a lone neighbor intervenes

Photo by Pixabay

Early this December, a two-year-old Ugandan boy had a close brush with death. According to this article , there was nothing unusual in the Lake Edward animal sanctuary. That’s until a presumably angry hippo saw the boy playing near his house. The massive herbivore got out of the lake, charged, and half-swallowed the boy!

The boy cheated death courtesy of a neighbor who saw the attack unfold. He threw enough stones at the hippo and scared it into dropping the boy from its mouth. The boy was rushed to a medical facility and has since been discharged and back home. This was the first incident of its kind around this lake.

A hippopotamus appears friendly but can quickly turn dangerous if it feels threatened. According to National Geographic , a hippopotamus packs some serious statistics. “Although they can weigh up to four tons, they can run up to 20 miles per hour. Their jaws can open to 180 degrees, clamp down with a force 10 times that of human jaws, and their lower canines can grow to more than one and a half feet long.”

Most wild animal attacks happen due to human encroachment on their habitat. A Chinese tourist was recently killed by a hippopotamus near lake Naivasha in Kenya. It’s reported that Mr. Chuang got too close to the shore while taking photos.

Disclaimer: This article was written for educational and informational purposes only.

