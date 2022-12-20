Wife makes big request after spending her daughter's college fund

Photo by Tim Douglas

A husband is at a loss on what to do after his wife blew 180 K in college funds for his stepdaughter. After first suspecting that his wife was spending it on an affair, she gave credible evidence to back up her claim of being a hopeless shopping addict. She then asked him to take the fall for her!

They have been married for eight years now. She lost her husband while their daughter was very young. It's been suggested that she became a shopaholic as a way of dealing with her loss. According to this article , his stepdaughter's fraught relationship with her mother is putting him in a very awkward situation.

On the brighter side, the wife confessed to her pilfering. Before he could even consider taking the fall for her, he laid out some conditions for her to meet. She had to agree to individual therapy, and couples counseling, and find a shopaholics support group. But when he asked her to break the news to their daughter and apologize, she refused. She explained that fessing up to her daughter might destroy what remains of their fractured relationship.

The husband turned to an online forum asking what to do. He had suggested that he’ll take some money out of his retirement account or work a little longer to make sure his stepdaughter doesn’t graduate with a crushing debt. The most common advice was for him not to take the fall as he would just continue to enable his wife’s behavior. Some suggested selling some of the stuff to get some money back.

