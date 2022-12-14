New law in South Korea will see some people get younger

Photo byPixabay

If you’re a South Korean, you might soon have a taste of being Peter Pan. The country’s parliament has passed a law that will make some people a year or two younger! It all has to do with how someone’s age is calculated.

According to the article linked above, “South Korea currently uses three age-counting systems, but most citizens abide by the "Korean age," where a person is 1 year old as soon as they are born, and gain one year on every New Year's Day. And a baby born on Dec. 31 would be considered 2 years old the next day.”

What! It makes sense though in a way. I remember my tween-aged son asking me why we don’t count the nine months one is still alive in the womb. I didn’t have a very good answer. I still think the age increase associated with the Dec. 31 birth date is not justifiable.

It’s a similar situation in China where someone is born aged one year and gains an extra year every new Lunar Year. There are many such instances where communities or entire countries use different calendars. I remember flying through Addis Ababa in Ethiopia well after the new year only to find them celebrating Christmas! Apparently, since many of them are Orthodox Christians, they still follow the Julian calendar.

The Julian Calendar predates the Gregorian calendar which is in widespread use by most countries particularly when it comes to secular functions. Calendars, which are based on different forms of understanding time and seasons have been used by mankind to bring predictability to life.

What did you think? Would you want the nine months in the womb to count?

