Birds warned of food shortages react in a unique way

Photo by Pixabay

Researchers studied the Red Crossbill, a bird found throughout Europe and North America. They observed complex behavioral and physiological adaptations when the birds faced reduced food intake.

The Crossbills processed social cues from neighboring birds about the likelihood of reduced food supply. They reacted by increasing their feeding rate, increasing their gut mass, and maintaining the size of flight muscles.

It’s important to note that the Crossbills are able to interpret signals from other species of birds. In a similar manner, people interpreted signals from other people about COVID-19 and supply chain issues. They reacted by stockpiling what they deemed to be essential supplies.

Dread and chaos dominated In the early days of the COVID-19 outbreak. No one, not even the experts had a good grasp of what was going on. Sustained confusion by government agencies created distress as people fought for survival.

When the worldwide shutdown started taking its toll on supply chains, people scrambled to stock up on essential supplies. While we would expect to have food and disinfectants to top the list, it was the fanatical rush for toilet paper that broke the internet.

Expert accounts that I read concluded that in a situation where people felt helpless, they needed something, no matter how small or odd that would afford them some semblance of control. In this case, taking care of the number two business which can turn pretty messy without tissue paper, was reassuring.

Different survival strategies are adopted by animals in anticipation of food shortages. The bears hibernate, squirrels cache food, while deer, some birds, and sea dwellers migrate. The bottom line is that the more reliable the information is about impending shortages, the better the animals prepare.

Disclaimer: This article was written for educational and informational purposes only.

Thanks for reading my article. Please don’t forget to like it, and share it with friends and family.