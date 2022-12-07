This organism weighs 13 Million pounds and is under threat from deer

Photo by Jim Fawns

An elephant is the biggest land animal while the blue whale is the largest mammal in the world. I felt very confident with that knowledge. I’d have declared the sea-faring giant as the largest organism to ever exist.

The African male elephant weighs 13000 pounds. By comparison, the female blue whale weighs around 330000 pounds! Its heart weighs as much as a small car and its whistle is louder than a jet engine.

Those are some serious statistics. But they pale when compared to the pando that weighs a whopping 13 million pounds. Really? What’s a pando? Not to be confused with the giant panda, the pando is an aspen clone.

Located in central Utah, it was discovered by researchers in the 1970s and more recently proven by geneticists. It originated from a single seed and covers over 106 acres! It consists of over 40000 trees that spread by sending up new shoots.

Visitors from the world over come to be awed by its massive size. It’s considered to be one of “40 wonders of America”. It was even commemorated with a stamp by the US Postal Service.

A clone is an exact genetic copy of a living thing. Identical twins would be considered as natural clones. Single-celled organisms like bacteria make exact copies of themselves every time they reproduce.

Cloning got a bad rap when fictional writers started conjuring images of cloned human frankensteins terrorizing the world. Up to now it’s not possible to clone a human being without running into some serious genetic abnormalities, not to mention how unethical it is.

Scientists are however concerned since attacks by deer, insects, and infections are slowing its regeneration. What will be your next discovery?

Disclaimer: this article was written for educational and informational purposes only.

