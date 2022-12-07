Researchers conclude that one can identify rich people by looking at their faces

Photo by Jill Rose

Art can be baffling. It completely destroys the adage “you can't eat your cake and have it too.” Otherwise, how do you explain Banksy’s self-shredding portraits that cost millions? Or what about the artist whose banana-on-a-wall made waves in the art world; even after a spiteful patron ate it?

Well, that's just the tip of the iceberg. From expansive mansions to private jets, and yachts, the moneyed ones surely know how to strut their stuff.

A Brooklyn art collective MSCHF is taking wealth-flaunting a step further. Why make me try to figure out how rich you are based on your multi-million investment portfolio that’s public? The answer? Display your bank on a public “ATM leaderboard”.

“At Art Basel Miami Beach, where the art world converges for a week of fairs, lavish parties and music festivals, artworks regularly sell for millions of dollars.” Now, why would anyone choose to do that? For one, just because they can. Anecdotally, I have heard people claim that such showoff behavior is driven by unmet emotional needs.

But This article claims that the rich don’t waste their time trying to impress others as they already know they have made it. A study published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology concluded that most people can tell if an individual is rich just by looking at their face.

The researchers suggested that rich people are less anxious about day-to-day life and this composure is reflected on their faces. An article from the Insider claims that ultra-rich people are now preferring to be discreet. They are instead investing in security and privacy.

Would you want to be on “The Leaderboard”?

Disclaimer: This article was written for educational and informational purposes only.