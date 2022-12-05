Billions of birds dead every year and a top contributor lives on your couch

Photo by Pixabay

I was reading an article about a person in Florida who, alongside 9 other individuals and companies was fined $ 25 K for polluting the bay with balloons after a party. I love nature and feel bad every time I see how we are not doing enough to safeguard it. However, it was a reader's comment that caught my eye.

They said, "Balloons, like cats, do not belong outside". Now, I have nothing personal against cats. I grew up in the countryside where cats were not considered pets but an absolute necessity for controlling rats that were destroying grains. They had their work cut out for them.

I never gave thought to what well-fed cats do with their free time until I read this article that laid out the devastation wreaked on the local wildlife by our gracious felines. Birds are especially hit hard. It’s easy to get fooled by their short range which extends to only a few backyards.

Individual cats have been observed bringing in 11 kills of birds and other critters per month. Given their short range, this is unsustainable predation especially if the prey population is vulnerable. Domestic cats and their feral relatives have been estimated to kill billions of birds yearly.

One of the researchers tried putting a bell or a brightly-colored collar to see if they make it harder for the cat to sneak up on birds. Both items did not make a significant difference. She suggests that the best measure would be to keep our pet cats indoors.

Are you a cat or dog person? Balloons, cats; love them, hate them, control them, or free them?

