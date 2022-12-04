What is Taking a Third of Doctors' Time? It's not Patient Care

What the..? I didn't grow up around anyone who used swear words and I don't swear to this day. But that's not what this post is about. But I swear that I didn't think this article was worth reading because its headline included the word "bulls****".

My wife sent me the link and I wasn't just gonna ignore it. I soon realized that the author was talking about real experiences that most employees can identify with; paperwork that has no real purpose, too many useless memos, important emails that never get replied to, or meetings that could have taken place by email. In this article, Mr. Graeber, an anthropologist at the London School of Economics explains why these kinds of jobs exist.

"One thing it shows is that the whole “lean and mean” ideal is applied much more to productive workers than to office cubicles. It’s not at all uncommon for the same executives who pride themselves on downsizing and speed-ups on the shop floor, or in delivery and so forth, to use the money saved at least in part to fill their offices with feudal retinues of basically useless flunkies".

Even though this made-up busy work keeps certain job positions in existence, their effects are real, morale-sucking, and sometimes lethal. I have read reports of doctors being overwhelmed by paperwork so they don't have enough time left to give proper attention to their patients.

An article by Forbes claims that doctors spend over two-thirds of their time doing paperwork. The author takes a humorous look at what med schools would look like given the reality on the ground; "Medical school admissions essays would be on “why I really want to do paperwork when I grow up.” Required classes would be “Introduction to Filling Out Forms” and “Advanced Form-filling.”

Teachers are not spared either. Another Forbes article reports that special education teachers spend ten percent of their time on paperwork. Another article in The Washington Post on the same topic has a teacher in Fairfax county say that we "would argue that in order to improve student achievement, teachers need time to actually instruct children. Instead, too much time has been spent this last quarter on . . . assessing students."

One suggestion for taming this paperwork bear includes streamlining data collection using appropriate technology. Additionally, increasing autonomy for both teachers and doctors would go a long way in prioritizing quality service over impossible output targets.

I'm especially disturbed by bureaucratic red tape that assumes similar circumstances and offers uniform responses. In the end, I believe this boomerangs back at the corporate machine, withering employees’ morale, productivity, and retention. It hurts the very brand they claim to project. Somehow I feel like a bit of swearing might help calm some frayed nerves!

Disclaimer: This article was written for educational and informational purposes only.

