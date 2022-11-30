Wildlife takes revenge when farmer fences off land

Photo by Phillip Visser

The month of August brings good tidings to the people in the county I grew up in. The long rains have given way to an occasional shower and the weather settles into a negotiated compromise of warm days and cold nights.

The days were filled with a myriad of activities starting at dawn. Mostly, people would be feasting in the wake of a promising harvest. It’s the nights that clung to my mind, firmly etched and as real today as they were then. It was never a problem before. It was the logical consequence of our encroachment on the grasslands.

For centuries, the elands had grazed, played, and bred in the vast and robust grasslands. Human settlement into this land changed everything as farmers fenced off their land leaving the elands and their kin with less and less to feed from. The confrontation that ensued changed the way we spent our nights in August.

The beasts grazed on whatever little they could find during the day. At night they would boldly invade the farms feeding on the ripening corn leaving a devastating mowing of a whole season's work. Our duty then was to go out and keep watch over the cornfields. It usually started after dinner, around nine in the night. Before venturing out, we would cover ourselves with as much warm clothes as was practical. As the night progressed, the beautiful green cornfields turned into gloomy forests filled with creepy images.

The real players were dad and my two elder brothers. I was being trained but that did not lessen the fear factor. Coming out of our brightly lit house, the darkness hit us like a solid wall of tar. The horizons danced on our squinting eyes as we made faltering steps towards the farm. The fence posts, capped with cooking oil cans, stood attention like battle-ready soldiers.

However, it was the shrubbery that played havoc with our minds. The Lantana camara appeared to be squatting men, or crouching hyenas, whichever one feared most.

As the wind gently blew across the cornfields, the rustle made our spines shiver. It’s the bats, more than the elands that carried the night. Suddenly, without warning or provocation, they would squeal in their high-pitched tones as they made a beeline to the fruit trees. As the night progressed, our minds became wearier by the minute.

Nothing is more treacherous than a tired mind. The bats now sounded like tomahawks and the bigger ones swooped like batman on a mission to destroy the enemy. No sighting of the beasts yet. Five-minute naps gradually stretched into an hour of full-fledged sleep. Nobody really said they were sleeping, just taking a break!

I remember once when my brother snored beside me. I was in the middle of a scary dream and his snoring sounded like the grunt of a mad eland. I woke up screaming to the dismay of my dad who was watching over us. He had just sighted the first herd of elands. I had just succeeded in foiling our plan of chasing them along a winding steep route that would discourage them from coming back for a few days.

When the mornings gathered enough courage to show up, they would announce their arrival with a biting cold. Mist lay over everything giving it a frosty look. It froze the words in our mouths occasionally leaving a trail of vapor from our barely warm breaths.By now dad would be giving up his resilience and occasionally doze off while leaning on a post.

Our eyes would be bloodshot threatening to pop out of their sockets. Hours of crouching made the calves of our legs cramp rendering a skimpy gait to our walking. Sometimes our feet would be so heavy that all we did was drag them in the morning dew.

By the time we got home, our minds would be so numb that nobody said a word to the other. Most of the time, we would settle for a nice cup of hot porridge. Sometimes we would hit our beds before taking breakfast only to drift into dreamy fits of sleep filled with flying bats and charging beasts.

