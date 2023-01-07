Fiance threatens to call off wedding if bride lets her father walk her down the aisle

** This article is based on nonfiction of actual events that were disclosed to me; used with permission.

Photo by The Glorious Studio/Pexels

On a beautiful star-filled night, Joshua knelt to propose to his high school sweetheart Chloe and prayed she would say yes. Chloe was still looking up at the sky while hugging her tulips to her chest. When she turned around, Joshua had the sweetest smile as he held a box with a ring glittering brighter than any star in the sky and held out his other hand for hers.

Chloe lept into Joshua's arms all while saying YES under the glow of the moon and the twinkling city lights below. Fast forward six months and both Joshua and Chloe are knee-deep in wedding planning. They opted not to hire a wedding planner so they could have more creative control and bring their vision to reality.

Even though Joshua and Chloe dated since they were teens, their families never intermingled until now. It's always been evident that they come from different sides of the track. Joshua's family is middle class and almost all of the men worked with their hands while their wives worked in various administrative roles. Chloe's family is quite different. Her father is a CEO of a credit card company and owns land throughout the tri-state area while her mother stays at home and puts her energy into planning parties and being a socialite.

Neither Joshua nor Chloe resembled their parent's paths in the slightest though. Joshua is in school to become a software engineer and Chloe is studying journalism. Knowing the differences between their families, the couple decide to plan mini gatherings to break the ice gently prior to everyone getting together all at once.

Chloe's parents were always pleasant towards Joshua, but he wasn't what they had in mind for their daughter. They wanted her to marry someone prestigious and with status. Chloe secretly had fights with her parents after her engagement because they felt like she was throwing away so much of her potential by not marrying within her status.

Unbeknownst to Chloe, Joshua was having the same issue with his own parents. While they always liked Chloe, they could always smell the stench of privilege on her and it made them uncomfortable. They were worried she would break Joshua's heart the moment another guy came along that could offer her more.

Both Joshua and Chloe wanted the families to blend and get along so they decided to plan a pre-wedding trip with both their parents. Chloe's father insisted on paying for everything which immediately made Joshua's father tighten up and felt that Chloe's father was throwing his money in their faces. They had enough money to contribute towards the cabin but Chloe's parents would hear none of it and proceeded to treat the trip as if they were hosting and Joshua's parents were just their guests.

The cabin was beautiful and expansive with snow-tipped mountains as a backdrop. Joshua's parents couldn't help but drop their mouths open at the view. Chloe's parent's walked in as if they had been there a thousand times before and left their bags for the staff inside while Joshua's parents opted to carry in their own luggage.

Photo by fnfoto/Pexels

Later that evening after everyone was unpacked, they met up for dinner. The conversation was one-sided with Chloe's mother talking nervously the entire time and her father looking at the stock market on his phone, barely acknowledging anyone at the table. Joshua's parents were unusually quiet with his mother making an excuse every 15 minutes to get up and use the restroom.

Joshua was beginning to see Chloe's parents in a different light. His interaction with Chloe's parents was always brief and polite but he had no idea they were this pretentious. Chloe's father held out his wine glass without looking up and a maid scurried over and poured from the wine bottle that was sitting inches away from his plate. As he went to take a sip, a few drops of wine dropped onto his shirt and he immediately got up and walked out of the room.

Chloe seemed unfazed by her parents and sat next to me trying to engage Joshua's father in conversation. Suddenly, Joshua's mother lets out a yell from somewhere on the other side of the cabin. Joshua and his dad bolt out of their seats and run towards her only to find Chloe's father holding his cheek while Joshua's mother stood feet wide apart, fuming.

"He accused me of stealing and tried to lift my skirt to see if I was hiding anything". No sooner had the words escaped Joshua's mother's mouth; than his father was swinging a right hook at Chloe's father. He ducked and they wrestled for a while until Joshua could pull them apart. Chloe's mother appeared behind them all and insisted it was the wine since he drank close to two bottles on his own.

Joshua's parents decided it would be best if they cut the trip short and quickly re-packed their luggage to take the long drive back home. Chloe was horrified and apologized for her father's behavior over and over but Joshua was firm in his decision to leave with his parents. There was no way he could stay there with her parents after such a violation.

Chloe decided not to let the trip go to waste and stayed with her parents. Chloe reached out to Joshua, but he didn't return her messages until she was back in town and they made plans for lunch later that day.

Photo by cottonbro studio/Pexels

At lunch, Chloe didn't seem too fazed by the events over the weekend and talked about how she and her parents went skiing and showed him all of the photos memorizing the day. Joshua listened to her talk and didn't understand why she was so dismissive of her father's behavior. Seeing her flippant attitude towards her father's blatant disrespect towards his mother, Joshua told Chloe that he didn't want her father walking her down the aisle nor did he want him to come to the wedding.

Chloe immediately snorted a laugh and said "You're kidding, right? My dad is the one paying for the wedding". Joshua didn't care. He insisted they could pay for it on their own and downsize if they have to. The very thought of doing "less" made Chloe crinkle up her nose in distaste. She had already talked this wedding up to all of her friends and she couldn't imagine not being able to deliver.

They both ended lunch with no definitive answer which left them in limbo. Chloe felt it was unfair for Joshua to demand she removes such a vital part of the ceremony. Chloe always dreamed of her father walking her down the aisle to the man he was now going to trust with his daughter's life. Joshua felt like Chloe didn't take the situation seriously enough and didn't hold her father accountable in the moment or afterward.

Should the bride remove her dad from the wedding party because of his behavior toward the groom's mother? Or do you think it's too harsh of an ask since most girls dream of their father giving them away on their wedding day?

What would you do in this situation?