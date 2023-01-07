Wife upset at husband's lack of excitement for her job promotion

** This article is based on nonfiction of actual events that were disclosed to me; used with permission.

Suzi was laid off from work at a company she worked at for several years and was left with nothing to occupy her time while her husband took care of the financial needs of the home. After months of restlessness and endless searching, Suzi interviewed for a company that found her resume online and it turned out to be a great fit.

Excited to tell her husband, Kyle all about the potential job offer, Suzi cooked a nice dinner and waited patiently to tell her husband all about it. Kyle preferred contract work as opposed to directly working for someone and was telling Suzi about the work projects he completed that day. After listening attentively to Kyle, Suzi told him about the job offer and how excited she was about it. Kyle's face showed signs of irritation and he wanted to know why she accepted the offer before speaking to him about it first.

Puzzled, Suzi apologized for dropping the news on him but explained that he knew she was looking for a job for months and that she only interviewed for positions that met the criteria they both agreed upon. Kyle made no further comment about her new job and continued to eat his dinner.

Suzi started her new job without incident. The hours were ideal and she was able to work from home plus she had a strong background in the field she was working so she was making a splash in the department she joined. After taking on a few extra projects and providing stellar work results, Suzi was offered a promotion she couldn't refuse. Remembering what Kyle said last time, she asked her manager for a few days to think about it before accepting.

Taking on this new role meant a few extra hours a week but the pay increase would be double her current salary. Not to mention, that Suzi just genuinely enjoyed her line of work. Kyle hasn't expressed any displeasure with her working the new job since they first discussed it so she wasn't prepared for his lack of enthusiasm.

Suzi decided to tell Kyle in a more casual setting this time and brought it up on their ride to the grocery store the next day. Suzi led with the opportunity and the benefits that came along with it and swiftly threw in there how she may have to work a few extra hours a week and perhaps go into the office once a month for meetings. Kyle's face was impassive as he continued to drive, barely glancing over at Suzi as she spoke. In the middle of her talking, Kyle starts complaining about the driver ahead of him and his slow driving.

Realizing Kyle was barely hearing her, Suzi simply stops her talking points and turns towards him, and says she is accepting the promotion and she will have to work a few extra hours a week. Kyle finally looked at Suzi and said "Yea, whatever" and kept driving. Suzi didn't speak another word about it in the car or after they got home from the grocery store.

After she cooked dinner, she went into their bedroom and slammed the door which was a clear indicator for Kyle to sleep on the sofa. Kyle had no idea what he did wrong and attempted to get Suzi to talk but Suzi no longer wanted to talk about it. All she wanted was for her husband to be excited for her and her accomplishment but instead, she received no reaction at all.

Do you think Suzi should have given Kyle another chance to hear about her promotion or is it too little too late? How would you have handled the situation?

