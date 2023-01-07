Wife upset at husband's lack of excitement for her job promotion

Lady Chestnut

** This article is based on nonfiction of actual events that were disclosed to me; used with permission.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z1ZME_0k6S8Wtn00
Photo byAlex Green/Pexels

Suzi was laid off from work at a company she worked at for several years and was left with nothing to occupy her time while her husband took care of the financial needs of the home. After months of restlessness and endless searching, Suzi interviewed for a company that found her resume online and it turned out to be a great fit.

Excited to tell her husband, Kyle all about the potential job offer, Suzi cooked a nice dinner and waited patiently to tell her husband all about it. Kyle preferred contract work as opposed to directly working for someone and was telling Suzi about the work projects he completed that day. After listening attentively to Kyle, Suzi told him about the job offer and how excited she was about it. Kyle's face showed signs of irritation and he wanted to know why she accepted the offer before speaking to him about it first.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00qegy_0k6S8Wtn00
Photo byAlex Green/Pexels

Puzzled, Suzi apologized for dropping the news on him but explained that he knew she was looking for a job for months and that she only interviewed for positions that met the criteria they both agreed upon. Kyle made no further comment about her new job and continued to eat his dinner.

Suzi started her new job without incident. The hours were ideal and she was able to work from home plus she had a strong background in the field she was working so she was making a splash in the department she joined. After taking on a few extra projects and providing stellar work results, Suzi was offered a promotion she couldn't refuse. Remembering what Kyle said last time, she asked her manager for a few days to think about it before accepting.

Taking on this new role meant a few extra hours a week but the pay increase would be double her current salary. Not to mention, that Suzi just genuinely enjoyed her line of work. Kyle hasn't expressed any displeasure with her working the new job since they first discussed it so she wasn't prepared for his lack of enthusiasm.

Suzi decided to tell Kyle in a more casual setting this time and brought it up on their ride to the grocery store the next day. Suzi led with the opportunity and the benefits that came along with it and swiftly threw in there how she may have to work a few extra hours a week and perhaps go into the office once a month for meetings. Kyle's face was impassive as he continued to drive, barely glancing over at Suzi as she spoke. In the middle of her talking, Kyle starts complaining about the driver ahead of him and his slow driving.

Realizing Kyle was barely hearing her, Suzi simply stops her talking points and turns towards him, and says she is accepting the promotion and she will have to work a few extra hours a week. Kyle finally looked at Suzi and said "Yea, whatever" and kept driving. Suzi didn't speak another word about it in the car or after they got home from the grocery store.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L6YrU_0k6S8Wtn00
Photo byAlex Green/Pexels

After she cooked dinner, she went into their bedroom and slammed the door which was a clear indicator for Kyle to sleep on the sofa. Kyle had no idea what he did wrong and attempted to get Suzi to talk but Suzi no longer wanted to talk about it. All she wanted was for her husband to be excited for her and her accomplishment but instead, she received no reaction at all.

Do you think Suzi should have given Kyle another chance to hear about her promotion or is it too little too late? How would you have handled the situation?

Please like, comment, follow, and share my content if you enjoyed reading this article. Peace and love be with you.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# professional# WFH# career# marriage# relationships

Comments / 8

Published by

Stories about relationships, friendships, and human interaction. Writing has been my passion for over 20 years and I provide both sides of the story. Which side will you land on? Please like, follow, and share my content if you enjoy it!

Hamilton Township, NJ
530 followers

More from Lady Chestnut

Husband refuses to bring wife to his family events to hide his secret

** This article is based on nonfiction of actual events that were disclosed to me; used with permission. When you get married, each partner marries into an extended family. While you may not have to see them every day, you definitely make an impression in their lives in some way.

Read full story
37 comments

Woman lives with hair pulling disorder that disrupts her life

As a young child, I had the tendency to twirl my hair around my fingers absentmindedly and my mom would pull my hand away constantly telling me to stop playing in my hair. I had this unexplainable urge to search my scalp until I found the thickest strand and play with it until my scalp was tender enough for me to be ready to yank it out.

Read full story

Husband livid with wife's sudden decision to quit her job and become a housewife

** This article is based on nonfiction of actual events that were disclosed to me; used with permission. Chantel and her husband Darryl agreed early in their marriage that they would both continue to work to support their family. They both believed that they would be more financially stable despite the desire to have a parent home with the kids.

Read full story
30 comments

Rude landlord tells tenants who lived in the property for over 20 years to GET OUT after requesting repairs.

** This article is based on nonfiction of actual events that were disclosed to me; used with permission. Back in 1997, Billy and his wife and two children moved to a new town after craving suburban living as their family expanded. Billy wasn't ready to buy a home at the time but they were financially stable enough to rent a home in a nice neighborhood.

Read full story
511 comments

Best friend brings bride's Ex to her wedding as her plus one

** This article is based on nonfiction of actual events that were disclosed to me; used with permission. Tammi's best friend Nicole went through a tough breakup with a guy she seriously dated for two years. Being the good friend that she was, Tammi was there every step of the way for Nicole. Tammi kept Nicole's mind occupied with weekend girl trips and spent hours on the phone with Nicole allowing her to vent as much as she needed to about her ex Vinnie.

Read full story
14 comments

Fiance threatens to call off wedding if bride lets her father walk her down the aisle

** This article is based on nonfiction of actual events that were disclosed to me; used with permission. On a beautiful star-filled night, Joshua knelt to propose to his high school sweetheart Chloe and prayed she would say yes. Chloe was still looking up at the sky while hugging her tulips to her chest. When she turned around, Joshua had the sweetest smile as he held a box with a ring glittering brighter than any star in the sky and held out his other hand for hers.

Read full story
78 comments

New employee leans heavily on fellow trainees while learning new job

** This article is based on nonfiction of actual events that were disclosed to me; used with permission. A friend of mine ( we'll call her Lori) started a new WFH position after a few months of searching and came to me for advice after a few weeks on the job. She said while she thoroughly enjoys the work she is learning and gets along great with all of the trainees, there is one trainee (let's call him Mark) who has been attempting to befriend her. On the surface, there seems to be nothing wrong with this, so Lori opened herself up to the possibility of a budding friendship.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy