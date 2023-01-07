Can jealousy be good for a relationship?

Jealousy, cheating or infidelity in relationship concept.

Like so many emotions associated with relationships, jealousy can be a double-edged sword. On one hand, a partner being jealous can be an affirming moment, reinforcing they care about you, desire you and want you in their life. But experiencing jealousy can be a painful, wracking experience that can not only fracture your feelings for someone but can also lead to some very bad decisions.

How does jealousy work?

According to a 2015 study by Bethany H. McCurdy of the University of New Orleans, jealousy activates similar endocrine responses to the fight-or-flight reaction, releasing cortisol (commonly called the stress hormone) and elevating blood pressure and heart rate. While that sort of reaction may be appropriate when confronted by a predator, it’s not a healthy chemical cocktail to experience when you catch your significant other texting their ex. So, can jealousy be good for a relationship, or is it a poison pill?

Diagnostic vs. ingredient

There are two distinct and important ways to think about jealousy in a relationship. One is diagnostic—what does a jealous response say about the health of your relationship and where you and your partner are as a couple? The second is an ingredient—what effect is jealousy (and any behavior associated with it) having on your relationship?

Healthy jealousy or green-eyed monster?


Jealous woman looking at couple flirting with each other in pub

The first question is even more nuanced, because what jealousy indicates about the health of your relationship actually depends on what kind of jealousy you and/or your partner are experiencing.

According to a 2013 study by Dr. Mark Attridge, jealousy comes in two flavors. One is emotional/reactive jealousy, which arises emotionally in response to some stimulus, typically a partner’s behavior. According to Attridge, this kind of jealousy is a healthy signifier of “close romantic dating relationships in which the partners are mostly satisfied and functioning well.”

Attridge labels the other, more negative variety as cognitive/suspicious jealousy. This is the jealousy that drives people to steal their partner’s phone in the middle of the night to check for flirty texts, with no evidence that any such texts exist. Unsurprisingly, the study indicates this kind of jealousy is associated with bad markers and a less healthy/functional relationship (and also, we assume, a mind plagued by suspicion, paranoia and cortisol).

If you’re experiencing jealousy when an attractive person flirts with your partner or vice versa, that’s a good sign of a healthy relationship. If either of you is plagued by a persistent fear that the other is cheating with no evidence, that likely speaks to some underlying insecurities or issues.

What is jealousy doing to your relationship?


young woman cuddling husband, feeling stressed after conflict

As an ingredient in a relationship, jealousy can be a force for good, but as with all potent emotions, it largely depends on how you react. As in the example above, when jealousy leads to you breaching your partner’s privacy or treating them with suspicion or hostility, it can poison the foundation of a relationship. On the other hand, jealousy can remind us of how much we cherish the people we love and even be a powerful motivator for positive behavior.

According to Vision Psychology, a collective of doctors, mental health counselors and relationship experts, jealousy can provoke us to be better partners, remind our loved ones they’re important to us or even improve our own health and fitness.

It’s easy in relationships to become complacent, and jealousy can be a reminder relationships require work and affirmation to remain strong and healthy. It can also remind us of what attracted us to our partner in the first place, and conversely motivate us to improve those qualities our partner finds attractive in us.

Use jealousy, don’t let it use you

Ultimately, jealousy is what you make of it. While certain kinds of jealousy can indicate underlying problems in a relationship, even in those cases, they can be a force for good, driving us to examine those issues more closely or to move on from unhealthy situations. On the other hand, jealousy can be a healthy indicator and promote behavior that strengthens bonds and renews that romantic spark.

The key is to see jealousy as a tool, either showing you what’s going wrong (or right) in your relationship or energizing you to recommit to your relationship and work at improving it. As with any issue in a relationship, the first and most important step is to communicate. If jealousy gets you talking in a way you weren’t previously, it can lead to a deeper, more meaningful connection.

