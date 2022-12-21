Holidays & Relationships: How to navigate

Couple in love sitting next to a Christmas tree Photo by (shutterstock/Impact Photography)

The holidays can be a magical time, filled with light, love and laughter. They can also be a hellish gauntlet seemingly designed to test your sanity and threshold for frustration before committing irredeemable acts of vengeance and emotional carnage. This raises the question: How should you navigate the holiday?

Why can holidays be so stressful?

Which version of the holidays you get depends on your family and friends, and the company you choose to surround yourself with during the most festive time of the year. The most important of these is your significant other. Having a supportive partner at your side to weather the storms and celebrate the beautiful moments can transform a difficult or lackluster holiday season into the source of your most cherished memories.

On the other hand, being in a tumultuous relationship over the holiday season can lead to disaster, wreckage and heartbreak. So how do you ensure you’re in the “beautiful memories” camp and not the “wrestling your SO’s drunk, racist uncle until you crash into the Christmas tree and destroy your step family’s collection of treasured ornaments” camp?

Open up to your partner

Woman Talking with Husband while Sitting on Sofa Photo by (shutterstock/Stockbakery)

Communication is the foundation of any healthy relationship, and no other time is this more true than during the holidays. A huge number of the conflicts and crises that pop up this time of year could easily be resolved, or preempted entirely, but open and honest communication.

This process should start well before the holidays, particularly if this is your first festive season together. No one knows your family the way you do, and though you might be a little embarrassed to expose some of your relatives’ dirty laundry, it’s much better for your partner to go in prepared rather than fall into an ambush.

Bracing your partner for some of your family’s “eccentricities” is the best prep, and while some friction may be unavoidable, greasing the wheels beforehand with a thorough conversation can eliminate a lot of pain further down the road.

“By failing to prepare, you are preparing to fail.”

Communication is also crucial on the planning front, particularly if you’re hosting or have complicated travel involved. Big parties, especially ones you’re responsible for, can be a huge source of stress, as can being stuck in an airport security line or fretting you’re going to miss your flight.

Much of that stress can be mitigated, or even eliminated entirely, with a plan, particularly one that builds in a lot of buffer time. Building buffer hours into travel or party planning means even if things do go wrong, you’ve allotted time to fix them (or at least have a stress-relieving cocktail), and it also takes the pressure off your relationship. Make sure you discuss the exact details of your plan with your partner and give them an equal share of input into the whens, wheres and hows, including that critical buffer time.

Unfortunately, the person nearest at hand often gets the brunt of our frustration when things aren’t going swimmingly, so giving yourself time to correct can mean far fewer snarky remarks you later regret. This leads directly to our next point:

Be an ally

Photo of couple hold hot beverage mug under tradition Photo by (shutterstock/Roman Samborskyi)

Great advice for so many phases of life, being an ally is essential when navigating the holidays with your partner. While they can be the front line absorbing our holiday-related psychic trauma, our SOs can also be our number one source of strength, comfort and joy. This works both ways, so make a conscious effort, particularly during the holidays, to be your partner’s anchor, rock in a storm and loving ally, even if that means taking on an “us against the world” mentality when things are tough.

When we show people that we’re in their corner, that we’re their holiday ride or die, it not only means they have a better time and end up less stressed, it can also lead to less unpleasantness on our plates. Be a vent for your partner, not the one they need to vent about.

Choose your battles

One of the best ways to not get caught in the shrapnel of the worst holiday mines is to avoid stepping on them altogether. If possible, don’t go to the problematic parties, don’t invite the problematic relatives and enjoy a lovely Friendsgiving instead of a stressful family party. If you know your partner doesn’t like certain of your friends or relatives, and you can get away with it, leave them out of your holiday planning.

Sometimes avoidance isn’t possible. That doesn’t mean you’re powerless, however. If you know there’s no way to dodge a specific party or personality that you know isn’t your partner’s jam, make sure you talk about it in advance. Do your best to set up a situation where your partner always has people they do like to chat with, or be that person yourself, and plan an exit strategy that minimizes time spent in uncomfortable situations.

This may mean staying at a hotel instead of your childhood home, for instance, or bailing on a friend’s party after quickly showing your face, but any small sacrifice you make up front will pay off massive dividends in future domestic bliss.

Be of good cheer

Top view of family celebrating winter holidays together drinking champagne at festive table Photo by (shutterstock/Roman Samborskyi)

Our last and simplest tip for navigating holidays and relationships is to remember what the point is in the first place. It’s not to throw the best party, fulfill some family obligation you’re dreading, or figure out what everyone wants to get this Christmas .

Your number one job during the holidays is to relax, enjoy yourself, and have a good time, and the whole point of a relationship is to have fun, experience joy and love and share your life with your soul’s counterpart. The more you remind yourself of and embody that, the easier the holidays will be, and the more your relationship will flourish through the season of warmth and light.