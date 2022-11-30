young man and woman leaving the path in the park Photo by (shutterstock/Kichigin)

Fall is a beautiful season, all sweet scents of apple and caramel, vibrant colors as the leaves change and dance on the wind, but it’s haunted by the approach of winter–the coldest, starkest months of the year. It’s natural during this time of darkness and chill to seek the warmth of long term human companionship, someone to cuddle up with and share sparks of joy. That’s where cuffing season comes in, which might prompt you to wonder “what is cuffing season and when does it start?”

What is cuffing season?

Broadly speaking, cuffing is a reference to connection, being linked to someone beyond a brief fling or in a situation where you’re being played . As the weather cools, it’s natural to long for someone who will stick around to keep you warm for longer than a hookup or a one-night stand.

And it’s not just the diving temperature that propels people together. As the days shorten, the world starts to look just a bit more lonely and bleak, and the natural human impulse is to search for the metaphorical light of human companionship. The romance of the image of curling up in front of a blazing fire with someone you love is only so enchanting because of the contrast with the darkness out your windows.

The holiday blitz also starts in October and doesn’t relent until the new year has dawned. On one hand, there’s the pressure of family and the inevitable barrage of questions at all the seasonal gatherings, which a charming partner's buffer can help deflect. But beyond that, there’s the desire, constantly reinforced by holiday movies, to share the most magical time of year with someone you cherish and magnify it through the rosy lens of a new love.

When is cuffing season?

Boston Skyline in autumn viewed from across the river Photo by (shutterstock/Danica Chang)

Cuffing season traditionally begins in early to mid-fall as the weather turns and the days shorten, and continues until at least Valentine’s Day, sometimes beyond. Of course, the length of the season can be extremely subjective, and can be short-circuited early if a relationship sours, or extend indefinitely into the future if what looked at first like a brief engagement turns into an actual, marital one.

There’s also the influence of the weather itself, where in warmer climes cuffing season may begin later or be shorter than in places where winter only briefly yields to a fleeting thaw. Cuffing season enthusiasts have noted that global climate change has also affected the season of the cuff, with summer warmth extending further into the fall.

Why is it called cuffing season?

Cuffing is a reference to handcuffs, but it doesn’t necessarily refer to bringing props into the bedroom for kinky fun (though if that’s your thing, more power to you). As mentioned, cuffing season is being linked to someone beyond a brief fling.

The term seems to have originated largely on college campuses, where “cuff” was slang for becoming exclusive with a romantic partner. According to Merriam Webster, “the earliest recorded print uses of cuffing season date from college newspapers in 2011,” but “the term saw significant use as college jargon before ever seeing print.” The term went wide in 2013 when rapper Fabolous dropped a track called “Cuffin Season,” and in 2017, Collins Dictionary officially added “cuffing season” to its lexicon.

Cuffing season etiquette

smiling couple on vacation in swimwear sitting in chairs Photo by (shutterstock/Ground Picture)

For those plunging into their first cuffing season or returning to the game after exiting a relationship, a little primer on cuffing etiquette may be in order.

For one, as in all things in life and human interaction, communication is key. Whether you’re looking for a fling, a seasonal romance, or a long term connection, figuring out where both partners are in terms of expectations should happen sooner rather than later. The easiest way to try and diffuse tensions down the line or possibly avoid hurt feelings is to be clear early on about what you’re both looking for and how much you’re able and willing to invest in a relationship.

That doesn’t mean you have to define a relationship after the first date, or even have a concrete idea of exactly what you’re looking for from square one. The key is to keep the lines of communication open with your fellow cuffee and be open to talk and listen as feelings change and evolve. The last thing you want is to end up on February 14th with a shattered heart, wondering where everything went wrong.

Beyond that, the most important part of cuffing season etiquette is the same vital core of any good relationship: mutual respect. If you do want different things, you have to respect that about your partner, and you need to be willing to listen and accept someone else’s needs and desires as much as you are to express your own. Relationships are all about sharing your life, experiences, and love with another person, and to open up on that level to someone else means you first have to truly appreciate and respect them.

Go forth and cuff

Cuffing season is a beautiful time of year. It’s a perfect opportunity to share yourself with another soul, so go out and cuff to your heart’s content, responsibly and with joy.