A terrible fire is coming towards Germany

Germany, a Central European country, is now on fire. According to the forecast of the German Meteorological Department, the temperature will reach 40 degrees Celsius in some parts of the country on Tuesday. However, temperatures in Germany have been around 30 degrees Celsius for several days. But it will gradually increase from Monday.

The Association of German Municipalities has warned of water shortages in several regions of Germany due to the ongoing drought.

A project called 'Heat Aid' has been launched for the homeless in the capital Berlin. For those who are affected by extreme heat, home facilities, bath and rest have been arranged from 10 am to 8 pm every day.

After the extreme heat and fires in the southern European countries for the past few days, now the fires have spread to the central and northern European countries. Hundreds of people have died in this extreme weather and hundreds of people are suffering from heatstroke.

As millions of tourists prepare to go on vacation again this summer, two years after the coronavirus outbreak, the blaze and wildfires have caused panic among many. The coastal areas of Spain, Portugal, Greece and France in Southern Europe are considered attractive for European tourists. About 8,000 people were evacuated as a precaution from the Teste-da-Buch area, near the popular French holiday resort of Dune du Pilate, on Monday afternoon.

This week the UK is facing a huge storm. Temperatures in London and Manchester will reach 40 degrees Celsius, according to the Met Office. The National Crisis Team met last Saturday to discuss heat issues in the wake of impending record temperatures. The crisis team has issued a red weather alert for some parts of the country.

UK health authorities have warned of the health risks of such extreme temperatures. Health authorities have warned in advance that more elderly and vulnerable people will be at risk during this time. Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has announced extra help for London's homeless during this extreme weather.

In a report titled "Fire in Europe this summer", the German newspaper The Zeit said that in southern Europe, fires are going on in the forests of France, Spain, Italy, Croatia, Portugal, and Greece. It will take years to recover the current damage. Apart from this, thousands of vacationers have been affected by the fire. The agriculture of these countries is also affected by the continuous heat. Apart from this, many people had to leave their homes due to forest fires.

The Portuguese government has declared a state of emergency in the country until next Sunday. Campfires are prohibited in forest areas.

Greece has so far been somewhat spared from the intense heat, but many forests have caught fire. A firefighting helicopter crashed in the country on Wednesday, killing two crew members. Some areas around the country's capital, Athens, and the islands of Crete, Euboea, Lesbos and Samos have been warned by tourists due to the blaze.

A forest fire warning has been issued for Bordeaux on France's southern Atlantic coast. French trains in the region may run slower or run behind schedule due to high temperatures.

