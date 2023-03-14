From Failure to Fortune: The Incredible Story of Gigi Kohler

Meet Gigi Kohler, a 26-year-old musician from Stratford, CT who has had music in her family since she was young. Her mother was part of the music finals, and four years later, Gigi became quite successful as well. She spent five years making music, developing her skills and passion for music.





It wasn't until high school that Gigi discovered her true passion for creating her own music after her father passed away. A local mixing engineer and mentor took her under his wing and showed her the music industry from his perspective, igniting a fire within Gigi to pursue music as a career.



Gigi's music is a unique blend of pop and rock with a beachy, summer vibe. She works closely with her producers to craft beats and melodies that capture the essence of her style. When it comes to lyrics, Gigi draws inspiration from her own life experiences and the world around her.



One of Gigi's dreams is to collaborate with fellow musicians NF and Logic. She would also love to open a show for Lady Gaga or Katy Perry, two artists she greatly admires.



Despite her growing success, Gigi remains down-to-earth and humble. She even admits to having a useless talent - being able to appear to listen to someone while completely blocking them out. Outside of music, Gigi also has a passion for acting and working with special needs, a hobby she picked up in high school.





Thanks to social media and platforms like Instagram, emerging artists like Gigi have the opportunity to showcase their talent and reach new audiences.



Looking ahead, Gigi has big plans for her music career. She is focused on releasing more music and expanding her presence in the industry. In addition, Gigi plans to serve her country, showing her dedication to both her music and her country.



You can listen to Gigi's music on Spotify and follow her on Instagram and YouTube for the latest updates.