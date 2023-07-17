Pavement Failure Leads to Further Closures on U.S. 202 North After Sinkhole Repair

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has announced that a section of northbound U.S. 202 (Dekalb Pike) is closed due to pavement failure. The same stretch of road was previously closed due to the discovery of a large sinkhole, which was repaired and the road reopened. However, subsequent pavement failure has led to further closures.

On Monday night, July 10, the road was closed in both directions following the discovery of the sinkhole. The highway was reopened by Wednesday night, July 12, after repairs by PA American Water. Unfortunately, a new pavement failure was discovered on Saturday night, July 15, leading to the closure of the left lane just after Henderson Road.

The right lane was closed on Sunday night, July 16. The entire section of road between Henderson Road and Saulin Boulevard will remain closed until PennDOT engineers can assess the damage and develop a plan for sinkhole repair. In the meantime, motorists will be directed to use Henderson Road and Saulin Boulevard.

Local access will be maintained up to the closure, but drivers are advised to allow extra time for their journey due to expected delays. Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com, a free resource providing traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, and access to over 1,000 traffic cameras.

PennDOT has urged commuters to subscribe to their District 6 news and traffic alerts, and to monitor their active and planned construction projects. This information can be found on their website, alongside details about infrastructure in District 6, including completed work and significant projects.