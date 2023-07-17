Pavement Failure Leads to Further Closures on U.S. 202 North After Sinkhole Repair

Pennsylvania Updates
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28ryro_0nSWpxcc00

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has announced that a section of northbound U.S. 202 (Dekalb Pike) is closed due to pavement failure. The same stretch of road was previously closed due to the discovery of a large sinkhole, which was repaired and the road reopened. However, subsequent pavement failure has led to further closures.

On Monday night, July 10, the road was closed in both directions following the discovery of the sinkhole. The highway was reopened by Wednesday night, July 12, after repairs by PA American Water. Unfortunately, a new pavement failure was discovered on Saturday night, July 15, leading to the closure of the left lane just after Henderson Road.

The right lane was closed on Sunday night, July 16. The entire section of road between Henderson Road and Saulin Boulevard will remain closed until PennDOT engineers can assess the damage and develop a plan for sinkhole repair. In the meantime, motorists will be directed to use Henderson Road and Saulin Boulevard.

Local access will be maintained up to the closure, but drivers are advised to allow extra time for their journey due to expected delays. Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com, a free resource providing traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, and access to over 1,000 traffic cameras.

PennDOT has urged commuters to subscribe to their District 6 news and traffic alerts, and to monitor their active and planned construction projects. This information can be found on their website, alongside details about infrastructure in District 6, including completed work and significant projects.

Visit here for more details

This post includes content abridged or formatted by AI tools. Please refer to the source above for verification and additional information. Learn more.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Stay informed about municipal updates sourced from public government websites in Pennsylvania

2K followers

More from Pennsylvania Updates

Harrisburg, PA

Advancements in Additive Technology Transforming U.S. Military R&D and Vehicle Survivability

HU's Executive Director of Research and Engineering, LJ Holmes, highlights the increasing presence of additive manufacturing in U.S. military research and development. His article, “Additive Technology Revolutionized Defense Manufacturing," details this growing trend, noting that every branch of the military now integrates this technology into their R&D portfolios.

Read full story
Harrisburg, PA

New Partnership Aims to Bridge Skill-Gap in Healthcare Workforce through Certification Programs

A new collaboration has been initiated to address the skill-gap in the healthcare workforce. The partnership includes UPMC in Central Pa., Harrisburg University of Science and Technology, Cumberland Valley School District and SCPa Works, who are joining forces with Emerge Education to provide UPMC employees and high school students access to healthcare certification programs.

Read full story
Chester County, PA

Willistown Township Zoning Hearing Board to Discuss Chinmaya Mission Tri-State Center's Redevelopment Proposal

The Willistown Township Zoning Hearing Board has announced that it will hold a meeting on Monday, July 31, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. The meeting will take place at the Marian Center at Villa Maria Academy, located in Willistown Township, Chester County, Pennsylvania. The purpose of the meeting is to conduct any business that may come before the Board and to conduct a hearing on an application submitted by Chinmaya Mission Tri-State Center.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Remembering Jeffrey Robert Wilson: Influential Architect, Philanthropist, and Advocate for Sustainable Design

Jeffrey Robert Wilson, a respected architect and philanthropist, passed away at 65 after a brave battle with cancer. He leaves behind a loving family, including his wife, sister, daughters, and sons-in-law. Wilson's career began in 1983 after graduating from the Philadelphia College of Art and working for Richard Conway Meyer Architect. During his time there, he worked on significant projects, including the Carousel House, Chemical Heritage Foundation, and St. Andrew’s School's award-winning boathouse.

Read full story
Skippack, PA

Residents Urged to Report Waste Removal Issues to Attorney General's Office Amid Investigation

Residents in a certain township are encountering issues with their waste removal companies. They are advised to report their grievances to the Office of Attorney General. This office has previously taken action against trash haulers who did not fulfill their contractual obligations or provide refunds for prepaid services not delivered.

Read full story
Skippack, PA

Lower Perkiomen Little League to Host 12u Baseball Sectionals at Palmer Park

Lower Perkiomen Little League is set to host 12u Baseball sectionals at Palmer Park. The games are scheduled to start early, with commencement times at 5pm and 7pm. In the case of bad weather, provisions have been made to extend the use of lights. The organizers invite everyone to wish the teams good luck.Visit here for more details.

Read full story
York, PA

Finalists Revealed for 23rd Annual Downtown First Awards Celebrating Contributions to Downtown York

Downtown Inc has announced the finalists for the 23rd Annual Downtown First Awards, which honour businesses, organizations and individuals who have made significant contributions to Downtown York. The finalists represent a wide range of sectors and are recognized in eight categories. These include Outstanding Large Business, Outstanding WeCo District Business, Outstanding Market District Business, Outstanding Royal Square District Business/Organization, Outstanding Nonprofit Organization, Better York Appell Beautification Award, Outstanding Individual, and The Change Maker Award. The awards ceremony is scheduled for August 10 at the Keystone Kidspace.

Read full story
Montgomery County, PA

PennDOT Confirms Southbound U.S. 202 Lane Closure in Upper Merion Township for Sinkhole Repair Assessment

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has confirmed a lane closure on southbound U.S. 202 (Dekalb Pike) between Saulin Boulevard and Henderson Road in Upper Merion Township, Montgomery County. This is due to the need for a sinkhole assessment and repair. The northbound section of the same road has been closed since July 16, following a pavement failure that occurred after a sinkhole repair.

Read full story
Delaware County, PA

PennDOT Announces Concord Road Closure for Water and Sewer Installations in Delaware County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has announced that the Concord Township Sewer Authority will continue water and sewer installations on Concord Road in Delaware County. The road will be closed weekdays between U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike) and Station Road from Monday, July 24, through Monday, October 2. During this time, motorists will be directed to use alternate routes.

Read full story
Indiana County, PA

PennDOT Announces Route 22 Closure for Bridge Repair in East Wheatfield Township, Detours Planned

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has issued a warning about a closure on U.S. Route 22 Westbound due to bridge repair work. The closure affects the Cramer Pike/State Route 403 bridge over U.S. Route 22 in East Wheatfield Township, Indiana County. All traffic will face a 10-foot width restriction until the end of August, and there will be alternating lane closures on both eastbound and westbound U.S. Route 22.

Read full story
Edinboro, PA

Route 6N and Route 99 Intersection in Edinboro to Undergo Safety Improvement; Detour Plans Announced

Starting next week, a detour will be established as part of a safety improvement project on the intersection of Route 6N and Route 99 in Edinboro Borough, Erie County. From Monday, July 24, 2023, drivers will not be allowed to make left turns from Route 6N onto Route 99. Detour signs will be posted for Route 6N eastbound and westbound traffic. The eastbound detour will use Interstate 79, West Road, and Route 99, while the westbound detour will use Waterford Street to Route 99.

Read full story
Abington, MA

From First-Generation College Student to Admissions Counselor: Alberlin Del Orbe Rodriguez's Journey at Penn State Abington

Alberlin Del Orbe Rodriguez was appointed last fall as Penn State Abington's first Spanish-speaking admissions counselor, marking a significant milestone in her educational journey. As the first in her family to graduate from college, Del Orbe Rodriguez's experiences closely mirror those of many students at the university. As a counselor, she aims to support other first-generation college students navigate the intricacies of higher education. Del Orbe Rodriguez emphasizes the importance of understanding that it is okay to feel lost, assuring students and parents that there are many resources available at Abington to assist them.

Read full story
Erie, PA

Downtown Streetscape Master Plan Phase 2 Commences: Temporary Restrictions on State Street Due to Construction

Starting today, construction work for Phase 2 of the Downtown Streetscape Master Plan will result in temporary sidewalk, parking, and travel lane restrictions. The west side of State Street from 12th Street north will face temporary closures as construction crews work in sections and reopen areas while moving north towards South Park Row. Following this, work will commence on the east side of the street from South Park Row to 12th Street. The closures will be based on the construction schedules and will be sporadic until the project finishes.

Read full story
Dubois, PA

Penn State DuBois to Offer Variety of Manufacturing Courses this Fall

Penn State DuBois is set to offer several courses this fall that are designed to benefit those working in the region’s manufacturing industry. The courses include entry level CNC (computer numerical control) lathe training, die setter training, an OSHA 10-hour class for general industry, and a course on the steam treatment process of powder metal parts. Each course is offered independently, allowing students to choose one or more that best suits their needs.

Read full story
Coatesville, PA

Coatesville Celebrates Diversity and Community with Unity Day and Launch of Sounds of Summer Music Festival

Coatesville residents thronged Gateway Park to mark Unity Day, a celebration of the city's diverse community. Organized by city council members and volunteers, the event featured food trucks, local vendors, and community organizations, showcasing the city's unity. Shannan Thomas, a local event planner, transformed the park into a buzzing space filled with music, dance, food, and fireworks. Despite the sweltering heat, the event carried on smoothly and was deemed one of the best community events of the year by Councilwoman Charisse Allen.

Read full story
Millcreek Township, PA

Millcreek Residents Urged to Monitor Orange-Level Air Quality Alert: Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups

The air quality in Millcreek is currently at a concerning level, receiving an orange rating on the Air Quality Index (AQI). This information has been provided by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (PA DEP) and airnow.gov. Residents are advised to regularly check the live air quality meter and the interactive map which are available online for real-time updates.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia Community Schools Celebrate Year of Growth, Partnerships, and Community Impact in 2022-2023

The 2022-2023 academic year was filled with numerous memorable experiences for the Philadelphia Community Schools, part of the Office of Children and Families. The year saw the addition of three new Community Schools to the existing network of 17. These were Add B. Anderson Elementary School, Paul F. Dunbar School, and Frankford High School. The expansion was hailed by Mayor Kenney as a significant step towards addressing the needs of the whole child and providing support to students, families, and the community.

Read full story
Summerdale, PA

Empowering Future Leaders: The Value and Impact of a Childcare Management Certificate

Today's children are tomorrow's leaders, making the care for young children a crucial need with long-term impacts. As most households with kids have two working parents, childcare careers are expanding rapidly.

Read full story
Venango, PA

New Leadership Spurs Growth and Expansion at Deets Mechanical

Deets Mechanical, a well-established business, recently marked its 22nd year of operation. It has been a time of transition and growth for the company as it welcomes new leadership. Austin Linney, a real estate and hospitality professional, has taken over as the new owner and CEO. Linney was inspired to invest in the trades and saw Deets Mechanical as an excellent opportunity for investment, particularly in a community rich with potential for positive impact.

Read full story
Butler County, OH

PennDOT Announces Lane Changes on State Route 228 for Ball's Bend Safety Improvement Project in Butler County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has warned motorists about upcoming lane alterations on State Route 228. The changes, part of the Ball's Bend Safety Improvement Project in Middlesex Township, Butler County, will occur over the period July 24 through 28, 2023. The contractor will adjust lanes around a crossover near Orchard Lane, with single lane closures happening each night dependent on weather conditions. Davis Road will be affected temporarily by the construction but will remain accessible at all times.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy