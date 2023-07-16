Franklin, PA

Franklin Township Requests Updated Contact Information from Homeowner's Associations Members

Pennsylvania Updates
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g38yG_0nSISW5y00

Residents of Franklin Township, Chester County who are members of a Homeowner’s Association are requested to email their contact details to the Township Operations Manager. This includes information such as names of Chair & Vice Chair, emails, phone numbers, and mailing addresses.

The aim of this request is to update their database. Alternatively, residents have the option to provide this information by directly calling the Operations Manager.

Visit here for more details

This post includes content abridged or formatted by AI tools. Please refer to the source above for verification and additional information. Learn more.

