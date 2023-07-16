Franklin Township Requests Updated Contact Information from Homeowner's Associations Members

Residents of Franklin Township, Chester County who are members of a Homeowner’s Association are requested to email their contact details to the Township Operations Manager. This includes information such as names of Chair & Vice Chair, emails, phone numbers, and mailing addresses.
The aim of this request is to update their database. Alternatively, residents have the option to provide this information by directly calling the Operations Manager.Visit here for more details
