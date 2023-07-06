Leading Voice on College to Career Transition Announced as Keynote Speaker for 2023 Lehigh Valley Internship Summit

The 5th Annual Lehigh Valley Internship Summit will take place on July 27 at DeSales University.

The event will feature a keynote address by VanDerziel, a leading voice on the transition from college to career. VanDerziel is known for his expertise in the employment of college-educated individuals and his advocacy for equitable outcomes for students.

The summit is free and will include advice from leaders in the Lehigh Valley business community and career services professionals from local colleges and universities.

The event is hosted by Lehigh Valley Economic Development Corp. and sponsored by Penn Strategies and DeSales.

VanDerziel has a background in human resources and has held positions in corporate recruiting and higher education. He is certified by both the HR Certification Institute and the Society for Human Resource Management.

