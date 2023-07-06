Enhancing Services at Sarah A. Reed Children's Center: A Look Inside the St. Ann's Campus

Gary Bukowski, the Associate Vice-President of Development for the Sarah A. Reed Children's Center (SARCC) in Erie, Pennsylvania, has secured a $75,000 grant from the City of Erie to enhance the center's services.

SARCC has been providing mental and behavioral health care for children, teens, families, and individuals since 1871. At the former St. Ann's school, SARCC operates an educational program for students with behavioral challenges who require a therapeutic environment.

The center aims to improve the quality of life for families and focuses on a trauma-informed care model. The staff at SARCC strive to provide a one-on-one learning experience for their students, and the smaller classrooms and better staff-to-student ratio contribute to their success.

Julia Briggs, a St. Ann's Intake/Case Manager, has received positive feedback from parents who have noticed a positive change in their children's behavior after attending the program.