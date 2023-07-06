PennDOT Announces Box Culvert Replacement Project in Juniata County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has announced that work on a box culvert replacement project will begin on July 20 in Monroe Township, Juniata County.

The project will involve replacing a structure that spans a tributary of Stony Run, improving its overall condition from poor to good.

The bridge will be closed and a detour will be put in place using other routes.

The closure is expected to last until mid-August, depending on weather and schedule conditions.