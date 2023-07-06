PennDOT Announces Box Culvert Replacement Project in Juniata County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has announced that work on a box culvert replacement project will begin on July 20 in Monroe Township, Juniata County.
The project will involve replacing a structure that spans a tributary of Stony Run, improving its overall condition from poor to good.
The bridge will be closed and a detour will be put in place using other routes.
The closure is expected to last until mid-August, depending on weather and schedule conditions.Visit here for more details
This post includes content abridged or formatted by AI tools. Please refer to the source above for verification and additional information. Learn more.
Comments / 0