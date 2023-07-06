Route 8 Crossover and Construction Project Begins in Shaler Township

PennDOT District 11 has announced that a crossover on Route 8 in Shaler Township, Allegheny County will begin on July 10.

Northbound Route 8 traffic will be crossed over into the southbound lanes between Spencer Lane Extension and 8th Avenue.

One lane will be maintained in each direction in the southbound lanes until August 2.

The work is part of a $13.59 million project that includes milling and resurfacing, bridge preservation, guide rail updates, drainage updates, traffic signal upgrades, and pavement marking updates.

Motorists can expect weeknight single-lane restrictions, daily weekend restrictions, and a long-term lane closure.

The project is expected to be completed in the summer of 2024.

