Lane Closure and Detour on Interstate 80 in Montoursville, PA for Embankment Stabilization Project

Motorists in Montoursville, PA have been advised of a lane closure on Interstate 80 westbound near mile marker 235 for an embankment stabilization project.

The closure affects the right (driving) lane for a distance of 0.5 miles.

The on-ramp from Route 487 (Lightstreet) to Interstate 80 westbound will also be closed.

A detour is in place for Route 487 northbound traffic, while southbound traffic will need to find an alternate route.

The project is being carried out by New Enterprise Stone and Lime, Co. and is expected to be completed by July 2023.