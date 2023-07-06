Getting to Know Presley Egbers: A Rising Football Star at Dickinson College

Presley Egbers, a rising senior quarterback for the football team at Dickinson College, is the focus of today's question and answer session. Originally from Clifton, Virginia, Egbers transferred to Dickinson from Randolph-Macon College in Virginia. Unfortunately, his first season at Dickinson was cut short due to a year-ending injury in the opening game against Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. Despite this setback, Egbers is eager to make up for lost time in the upcoming season.

Egbers chose Dickinson for its challenging academics and competitive Centennial Conference. He also appreciated the support of the coaching staff, who prioritize the success of each individual both academically and athletically. He is majoring in Economics because of the numerous career opportunities it offers after graduation.

The best thing about Dickinson, according to Egbers, is the people. He feels supported by professors, enjoys the school spirit among students, and appreciates the warm welcome received from the people of Carlisle. One of his favorite sports memories at Dickinson is watching the men's lacrosse team win the Centennial Conference title.

In terms of pre-game rituals, Egbers takes a shower, listens to Taylor Swift and Drake, puts on eyeblack, and says a prayer before taking the field. His post-game meal of choice is at Miseno's, a restaurant located across the street.

Heading into the next season, Egbers and his team's focus is to be the best they can be and win the Centennial Conference Championship. Being an athlete helps him in the classroom by providing a set schedule and allowing him to showcase his leadership skills.

Egbers' favorite athlete is retired quarterback Tom Brady, and he has two dogs as pets. If he could travel anywhere for vacation, he would choose Maui, Hawaii. If given the opportunity to play another sport, he would choose golf because it can be played for a long time. As a child, Egbers did not enjoy going to church, but he appreciates it now. His parents are his biggest role models.

Egbers is a fan of University of Alabama football and the Washington Capitals of the NHL. If he could have a private concert, he would choose Taylor Swift. One food he tried and will never try again is squash. If he could have a superpower, he would choose to fly to see the world from the sky. If he could be an animal for a day, he would choose to be a panda bear because they are rare.

If he could only eat one meal for the rest of his life, he would choose steak and mashed potatoes. Egbers describes his family as fun, always traveling or playing games together. Seeing the northern lights is at the top of his bucket list, and his go-to karaoke song is "Billie Jean" by Michael Jackson. He also plays the piano and can quote movies like "Over the Hedge," "Kicking and Screaming," and "Mission Impossible."