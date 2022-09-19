Era Of Donald Trump

Photo by Priya Karkare

The previous president of the United States of America was Donald Trump. In a surprising upset against the Democratic Party candidate Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump was elected to office on November 8, 2016.

He won the Electoral College vote by winning 304 votes compared to 227 for Hillary Clinton. He served as the President of the United States from January 20, 2017 to January 20, 2021. Before serving his first term as president, he was a businessman, a television personality, and chairman of the Trump Organization.

During the president-elect's campaign, he promised to build a wall along the southern border of the United States and deport every illegal immigrant living in the United States. Though Trump first supported the war in Iraq, he later changed his mind. He also promised to repeal and replace it.

The Affordable Care Act and withdrew from the Trans-Pacific Partnership once he entered office. He is now one of the most powerful people in the world and one of the most controversial presidents in American history. Many people disagree with his beliefs, including the majority of Americans who did not vote for him.

Despite dealing with large amounts of criticism, Obama was able to do much as president, such as expanding health care and signing the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act policies that have helped to get the American economy back on track after it had gone into a deep recession in 2008. So, a lot of people felt Donald could do more. I think he tried in his capacity and for the duration of time he was in office.

What do you think about his administration?

Attribution: Wikipedia

