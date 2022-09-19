Mental Health: In The Dating Game...

Photo by cottonbro

When you think about love, what comes to mind?

Is it the way you feel when your partner holds your hand? Is it the way your heart beats faster when they text you? Is it the way you can't wait to see them again after a long day apart?

What if I told you that love isn't just about those things? What if I said that love is about respect and good treatment, too?

We all know the feeling of being in love, but we don't all know what it means to be in love. What does it mean to be in love? It means that you will always treat your partner with respect and kindness. You will always check in with them and make sure they are okay. It means that you will support their goals and dreams, even if they're different from yours.

It's important to remember that relationships require work! You don't necessarily have to see it that way though. If you want your relationship to last, then you need to put in the effort. Relationships are hard because they require trust, honesty, respect, and communication. Relationships are worth fighting for because they bring so much joy into your life!

Love is about being able to speak up and break up when things aren't going well in your relationship. Love is about having high self-esteem and knowing that you deserve good treatment from someone who respects you and treats you well. Love is not a feeling. Love is an action.

Love is healthy—and no one should tell you otherwise. We're told that we need someone to validate us by their presence, their words, or their actions, but all of those things are temporary. What happens when they're gone? "Are we still worth anything then?"

Dating is a big part of many people's lives. Whether you're single or in a relationship, you probably have some opinions on what makes a good date or relationship.

When you are dating someone, you need to respect yourself and the other person. You should both be happy with your decisions and the way things are going in your relationship. If you don't feel like it's working out, then it probably isn't. It's okay to break up if that's what you want! Don't stay in a relationship because you think it will make someone else happy; they'll figure out that they were wrong about you soon enough (and then maybe they'll feel bad!).

I know how hard it can be to speak up in a situation where your partner isn't treating you right or respecting your boundaries. But if we don't stand up for ourselves, who will?

The world is a beautiful place to be.

I know that it can feel overwhelming sometimes, but you've got to remember that whatever happens, you're going to be okay. And if you're not okay, then someone else might not be either. That's why we need to speak up when we see something wrong. We have an obligation to ourselves and our community to treat each other well and make sure that everyone feels respected and safe.

So please, don't let anyone abuse you or make you feel bad about yourself—it's not okay! Don't put up with it from yourself either—if you need help, reach out and get it! You're worth so much more than what anyone else thinks of you; don't let anyone convince you otherwise!

Mental health is important for everyone, but especially for those who may be struggling with their mental health. If something seems off about how your partner treats you or others around them, speak up! You might feel like no one will believe you because they seem so nice to other people, but remember: abusers are often charming when they want something from someone else—it's one of the ways they get away with it for so long. If someone isn't treating you well or loving themselves enough to treat others well too, it's not worth sticking around for.