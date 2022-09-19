Managing Diabetes and Living A Normal Life

Photo by PhotoMIX Company

Diabetes is a serious disease that can be life-threatening if not managed properly. The number of diabetic cases being recorded is growing, and that's scary. Diabetes can lead to heart disease, stroke, blindness, kidney disease, and amputations. It also affects people of all ages and backgrounds—including you!

Diabetic patients have to be aware of their sugar levels, and they have to be extra careful to make sure they don't get too low or too high. The best way to do that is by keeping a close eye on the numbers and always making sure you've got enough supplies on hand.

If you're diabetic and you want to make sure you're doing everything right, it's important that you understand the basics of what your body needs.

There are two types of diabetes: Type 1 and Type 2. Both types can be managed with diet, exercise, and medication. However, if you have Type 1, your body does not produce insulin naturally (so you'll need supplemental insulin shots). It's important to know the difference between type 1 and type 2 diabetes so you can take steps to prevent or manage your symptoms.

Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune disease that affects the pancreas, which makes insulin. Insulin is a hormone that helps your body use glucose (sugar) for energy. An autoimmune attack on your pancreas stops producing insulin because of an autoimmune attack on its cells. This means that people with type 1 diabetes need to take insulin to live. This is an autoimmune disease where the immune system destroys the cells that make insulin. This type is usually diagnosed in children or young adults and has no known cure at this time.People with this type of diabetes need to monitor their blood glucose levels very closely because their bodies cannot produce insulin on their own. This means that, without medication or insulin shots from outside sources, the glucose in their blood will continue to rise until they pass out from hypoglycemia or ketoacidosis (a dangerous metabolic disturbance).

People with type 2 diabetes occurs when the body becomes resistant to insulin, so it cannot use carbohydrates to produce energy for your cells. This is more common as you get older, but it can occur at any age if you're overweight or inactive. Type 2 diabetic patients may only need medication or insulin injections if they are experiencing symptoms such as frequent urination or blurred vision due to high blood pressure caused by excess sugar.

It's said that 1 in 10 Americans has diabetes or prediabetes. If you have diabetes, you need to learn about it and take care of yourself. Here are some tips for living a healthier life:

1. Eat well Eat plenty of fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. Limit added sugar and salt (diamonds).

2. Exercise regularly and get enough sleep every night. Find activities that are fun and easy for you to do every day. Get up from your desk during the day whenever you can; even small changes like this can help improve your health by lowering stress levels, which can lead to better blood sugar control over time!

3. Take your medicine as directed by your doctor so that you stay healthy longer!

Attribution: CDC WHO