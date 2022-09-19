Dealing With The Trauma Of Having A Cheating Partner

When you find out your partner is cheating on you, it can be devastating. You feel like the person who has been closest to you has betrayed your trust in the worst way possible. It's scary and confusing, and it'll feel like your entire world has been turned upside down. You may feel heartbroken, betrayed, and angry—and those feelings are all valid. It's hard to think about moving on from this experience and finding love again, but that doesn't mean it isn't possible.

It's important to know that not all relationships are meant to last forever—even ones that start with a lot of promise. Sometimes people just aren't a good fit for each other, and sometimes people change their minds about what they want out of a relationship over time. But even though the relationship may not be going anywhere, there's still no excuse for cheating. Cheating is always wrong, no matter how small or unintentional it may seem at first.

But you know what? It's also an opportunity for growth.

So how do we deal with such a hurtful betrayal? If you're ready to move on, here are some tips for moving on from a cheating partner:

- Detach yourself from the situation as much as possible by focusing on yourself and your own feelings instead of trying to understand why your partner did what they did or how they could look at themselves in the mirror after doing so much damage to both their own lives and yours as well. This might sound counterintuitive.

It can be hard to detach from someone who hurt you so badly, but try to remember that their actions aren't about YOU—they're about them and their own issues. No one cheats because they hate their partner; they cheat because there are deeper problems at play inside them (sometimes there are none at all). Now that detachment is in place, forgiveness is next! When your partner cheats, it's easy to let yourself fall into self-pity and blame.

- Know that it's not your fault. Even if you did something wrong, that doesn't mean he cheated because of it. He cheated because he made a choice to do so.

- Be open about how you're feeling with family members and friends—they can help you through this time in ways that no one else can!

- Find love again. I know it might seem impossible right now, but cheating doesn't have to mean the end of your love story. You may not want to hear this right now, but as soon as you're ready, start dating again! Don't wait years or even months—start right away. If you put off dating because it's too painful right now, you'll be missing out on all the amazing people who will enter your life in the future if only you give them the chance.

There are plenty of people out there who are looking for someone just like you—someone who wants love and companionship just as much as you do! I know it's hard to believe, but there are people out there who have never cheated on anyone they've ever been in a relationship with. But no matter how many times you tell yourself that, it's hard not to feel like the world has turned against you when your partner cheats.

