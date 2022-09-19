An Icon: Queen Elizabeth II

Photo by Ashton Mullins on Unsplash

Queen Elizabeth II is the longest-serving monarch in British history. She has reigned for 70 years, during which time she saw the country through many incredible changing times and events in the world. She experienced war and peace, economic growth and recession, technological advances, and cultural shifts. From the rise of the internet and computers to the fall of communism and the end of apartheid. She is also one of only two female monarchs who have been crowned in their own right (the other being Queen Victoria).

She has been a beloved figurehead for over half a century, but few people know much about who she is as a person. What does she do when she's not on the throne? How did she get to be where she was until her demise? What were her interests? And what made her happy?

This article will answer all these questions and more by exploring Queen Elizabeth's biography, her family life, her health issues and treatments, and more!

Queen Elizabeth II, who has just passed away at the age of 96, will be remembered as a woman who dedicated her life to public service and to strengthening the Commonwealth. She was born on April 21, 1926, in London. She was christened at Buckingham Palace three days later.

Queen Elizabeth's father was King George VI, who ruled Great Britain from 1936 until 1952. She ascended to the throne in 1952 upon her father's death and has reigned ever since—the longest reign in history. Her mother was Queen Elizabeth (who later became the Queen Mother). She married Prince Philip of Greece and Denmark in 1947. They had four children: Charles (born 1948), Anne (born 1950), Andrew (born 1960), and Edward (born 1964).

The Queen spent most of her reign quietly supporting her country through times of crisis. In 1997, she led Britain into what would become known as "The Golden Age." This period recorded economic growth for Britain as well as increased prosperity for many other nations throughout Europe and Asia.

As queen, Elizabeth II has been a champion for social change and equality around the world—especially for women's rights.

Attribution: Wikipedia